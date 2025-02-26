CME

There are a total of 7 articles associated with CME.
article-image

Empire NewsletterFinance

CME traders remain ‘defensive:’ K33

Despite the recent downturn, K33 analysts think that there are still some winners out there, like Aave

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Finance

Investors ‘abuzz with anticipation’ for spot bitcoin ETF approval: CME

CME says they’re seeing “institutional growth” in crypto, and a “renewed interest” in bitcoin

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Markets

CME says Q3 open interest for bitcoin, ether derivatives hit all time highs

Futures and options contracts for bitcoin and ethereum are soared in Q3 as institutions continue to grow more interested

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Markets

When it Comes to Bitcoin Futures, Do We Need to Mind the Gap?

The appearance of gaps on the daily CME chart tends to be relatively rare, and there is one down at $20k. Do traders care?

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

FTX Seeks CFTC Approval on Derivatives Proposal

FTX’s plan could change how the derivatives markets operate

by Jocelyn Yang /
article-image

Markets

Institutions Are ‘Piling In’ on Bitcoin Futures and Mining

New report from Arcane Research points to institutional interest and ‘super profits’ for miners fueling market dominance over altcoins.

by Sam Reynolds /
article-image

Finance

Genesis Introduces End-of-Day Pricing for New Crypto Futures Product

Genesis Global Capital and Akuna Capital have completed the first-ever OTC block trade of a BTIC transaction on bitcoin futures contracts.

by Casey Wagner /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.