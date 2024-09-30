Coin Center

Business

Coin Center senior staff to step down at end of year 

Jerry Brito and Robin Weisman will step down from their positions at the end of the year following 10 years with Coin Center

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

‘Unfair, unworkable, unconstitutional’: Coin Center rebuffs Warren’s information request

A letter dated Jan. 14 refutes Warren’s negative characterization of its activities

by Macauley Peterson /
Policy

Who’s affected by new crypto tax reporting obligations in the US?

Traders are concerned about whether or not their activities put them in legal jeopardy after new IRS rules in effect from Jan. 1

by Bessie Liu /
Policy

Tornado Cash plaintiffs seek appeals after federal court losses

Plaintiffs in two cases are bringing their battle against the US Treasury Department to federal appellate courts

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Coin Center raises legal questions over Tornado Cash co-founders’ indictment

Peter Van Valkenburgh argues that the indictment against Tornado Cash contradicts FinCEN guidelines

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFiPolicy

Coin Center Sues Over Treasury’s Tornado Cash Sanctions

The Treasury exceeded its regulatory authority as Tornado Cash is a “privacy tool beyond the control of anyone,” Coin Center said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFiPolicy

Coin Center Condemns Tornado Cash Sanctions

Lawyer lays out Coin Center’s legal argument against OFAC’s move to sanction the decentralized privacy tool

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

SEC Amendment Proposal Is Unconstitutional, Advocacy Group Says

A new SEC amendment might unfairly subject blockchain developers and publishers to exchange registration requirements, Coin Center said

by Casey Wagner /

