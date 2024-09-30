Coin Center
Jerry Brito and Robin Weisman will step down from their positions at the end of the year following 10 years with Coin Center
A letter dated Jan. 14 refutes Warren’s negative characterization of its activities
Traders are concerned about whether or not their activities put them in legal jeopardy after new IRS rules in effect from Jan. 1
Plaintiffs in two cases are bringing their battle against the US Treasury Department to federal appellate courts
Peter Van Valkenburgh argues that the indictment against Tornado Cash contradicts FinCEN guidelines
The Treasury exceeded its regulatory authority as Tornado Cash is a “privacy tool beyond the control of anyone,” Coin Center said
Lawyer lays out Coin Center’s legal argument against OFAC’s move to sanction the decentralized privacy tool
A new SEC amendment might unfairly subject blockchain developers and publishers to exchange registration requirements, Coin Center said