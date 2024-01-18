CoinGecko

There are a total of 7 articles associated with CoinGecko.
article-image

DeFi

NFT volume fell $14.5B in 2023: CoinGecko

Those still in the space say a future for NFTs will require a movement past JPEGs

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Web3

CoinGecko acquires NFT data startup Zash

NFT data will be integrated into CoinGecko APIs in second quarter of 2024, having bought Zash for an undisclosed sum

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Markets

Crypto Market Cap Surpassed $1T, Bitcoin Reigned Supreme During Q1

Bitcoin, DEXs, DeFi and NFTs are all big winners

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Web3

75% of Crypto Holders Own NFTs, Survey Says

Nearly 30% said they got their hands on their first NFT within the last year

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Opinion

$10B Mystery: Is OKB Really the 7th Largest Crypto?

$10b or not $10b, that is the question

by David Canellis /
article-image

Finance

CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko Ranked FTX Highly. Why?

Both crypto ranking platforms had FTX as the third-best exchange in the days before its collapse

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Markets

Cardano Now Third-Largest Cryptocurrency by Market Cap

Price acceleration of Cardano comes before platform’s smart contracts upgrade set for Sept. 12

by Ben Strack /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.