Covid
A class-action lawsuit over Maker liquidations during 2020’s ‘Black Thursday’ crypto crash looks set to finally come to an end
Suspects in Israel allegedly bought cryptocurrencies in a bid to launder COVID-19 funds illegitimately gleaned from the French government
BTC, ETH and LUNA lead the rebound in digital assets after a large post Thanksgiving day sell-off induced by fears of a new Covid-19 variant.
Disappointing jobs data and surging Covid cases have cryptos rising while Wall Street gauges topple intraday.
US stocks closed higher Tuesday, largely paring losses from Monday’s session, as second quarter earnings continued to come in above expectations.
“Inflated Expectations” explores the macroeconomic drivers of growth and the potential for the crypto-revolutionization of monetary regimes
In the latest episode of “On the Margin,” Michael Ippolito, co-founder of Blockworks, sits down with Dr. Pippa Malmgren to chat about globalization, decentralization and innovation post COVID.
Signals of further institutional adoption could have triggered crypto’s early morning rally, when bitcoin jumped over 10%.
Stocks rebounded after Monday’s steep sell-off. Bitcoin falls after another crypto regulatory clampdown.
However, stocks less impacted by lockdown restrictions made decent gains, Etsy, the online craft marketplace, jumped 7% intraday.