Craig Wright

There are a total of 7 articles associated with Craig Wright.
article-image

Policy

Craig Wright is not Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, UK judge says

The ruling comes after a month-long trial between COPA and Wright

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Tulip Trading made ‘deliberately false claim’ of BTC ownership, Bitcoin Core developers argue

Around 111,000 bitcoins were allegedly lost in a 2020 hack

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Finance

Bitcoin SV Plunges Against BTC After Robinhood Delisting

Compared to its namesake, Craig Wright’s BSV is off 13% since Robinhood said it would market sell after delisting on Jan. 25

by Shalini Nagarajan&Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Markets

Craig Wright Not Defamed by Being Called ‘a Fraud,’ Judge Rules

Magnus Granath, better known as Hodlonaut, sued the self-proclaimed ‘Satoshi Nakamoto’ and won

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin Developers Do Not Have a Fiduciary Duty to Bitcoin Owners, Judge Rules

London High Court rejects Craig Wright’s claim that developers must help him access bitcoins from allegedly lost private keys

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Markets

Verdict in Craig Wright Civil Trial: $100M Award for Plaintiff; No Punitive Damages

Craig Wright, who claims to be Satoshi Nakamoto, was found liable for conversion — a form of theft — related to intellectual property. What are the chances Satoshi’s coins will be used to pay up?

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Markets

Craig Wright Trial Goes to Florida Jury, Which Could Award as Much as $189B

The man who claims to be Satoshi Nakamoto, awaits judgement in multibillion-dollar civil suit. Does it even matter if he is in fact Satoshi?

by Macauley Peterson /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.