Five US lawmakers have signed a letter demanding information on ethics and transparency related to revolving door hires
Bitcoin platform NYDIG reportedly laid off 110 employees despite recent capital raises
The trading firm is looking to cut costs as the markets continue its downward trajectory following this year’s poor performance
Blockchain-based solutions provider for commercial banks adds former leaders from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, London Stock Exchange
Some employees have been laid off, but the exchange is still hiring for product, engineering and other strategic roles
Citadel Securities reportedly names CEO for its planned crypto-focused platform
The Vienna-based cryptocurrency exchange has also rescinded new job offers as the roles are now dropped, the latest sign of industry stress
Crypto winter gives companies “a golden window” to achieve low-cost, high-quality growth, exchange executive says
Thousands of employees have been let go at the start of this crypto winter, but experts say layoffs are not necessarily the best option for companies
Swaths of employees in the crypto space have been let go from their jobs this month
Firm adds muscle to its legal counsel before SEC rules on its bitcoin ETF application
About half of the 210 open roles focus on client services amid the company’s planned expansion
Exchange taps former Ally Bank and Morgan Stanley executive to build out government affairs unit
Canada’s largest digital asset investment fund manager names ex-Credit Suisse executive as new research head
Vanessa Grellet and Jordan Lazaro Gustave to lead Web3 investments at VC backed by controlling shareholder of luxury goods company LVMH
Ex-SPDR ETF business pro to lead ETP issuer’s presence in the Nordic region, Netherlands
Former marketing executive at OKcoin and Microsoft joins new crypto exchange
Kraken hires former Spotify, Gannett executive to lead marketing efforts
Consortium founded by Circle and Coinbase names new chief policy and regulatory officer, COO
Crypto analytics platform nabs former Amazon and JPMorgan executives
Crypto exchange Bitstamp adds legal, marketing and product heads
Company’s global head of research labels space ‘one of the fastest growing emerging technology ecosystems’
Former presidential candidate for Nigeria among the payment company’s additions