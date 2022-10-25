Crypto jobs

There are a total of 23 articles associated with Crypto jobs.
Policy

Crypto’s ‘Revolving Door’ Hires Are Raising Eyebrows Among US Lawmakers

Five US lawmakers have signed a letter demanding information on ethics and transparency related to revolving door hires

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Kraken, dYdX Foundation and BlockFi Add Execs

Bitcoin platform NYDIG reportedly laid off 110 employees despite recent capital raises

by Ben Strack /
Markets

NYDIG Lays Off a Third of Its Staff: Report

The trading firm is looking to cut costs as the markets continue its downward trajectory following this year’s poor performance

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Morgan Stanley Exec Jumps Ship to Crypto

Blockchain-based solutions provider for commercial banks adds former leaders from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, London Stock Exchange

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Bullish Joins Rival Crypto Exchanges in Cutting Workforce: Report

Some employees have been laid off, but the exchange is still hiring for product, engineering and other strategic roles

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Former Facebook, BNP Paribas Pros Join Space

Citadel Securities reportedly names CEO for its planned crypto-focused platform

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Bitpanda To Slash Nearly 30% of Workforce, Citing Recession Threat

The Vienna-based cryptocurrency exchange has also rescinded new job offers as the roles are now dropped, the latest sign of industry stress

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: OKX, Bitget Among Companies Boosting Headcount

Crypto winter gives companies “a golden window” to achieve low-cost, high-quality growth, exchange executive says

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Crypto Industry Layoffs May Have Unintended Consequences

Thousands of employees have been let go at the start of this crypto winter, but experts say layoffs are not necessarily the best option for companies

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Job Security a Growing Concern as Crypto Layoffs Continue

Swaths of employees in the crypto space have been let go from their jobs this month

by Bessie Liu /
Finance

Grayscale Investments Hires Ex-US Solicitor General

Firm adds muscle to its legal counsel before SEC rules on its bitcoin ETF application

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Fidelity Digital Assets To Double Headcount by End of Year

About half of the 210 open roles focus on client services amid the company’s planned expansion

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Binance.US Doubles Down on Compliance

Exchange taps former Ally Bank and Morgan Stanley executive to build out government affairs unit

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Chainlink Labs, Binance.US, 3iQ Make Key Additions

Canada’s largest digital asset investment fund manager names ex-Credit Suisse executive as new research head

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Former Execs at CoinFund, Aave Join Aglaé Ventures

Vanessa Grellet and Jordan Lazaro Gustave to lead Web3 investments at VC backed by controlling shareholder of luxury goods company LVMH

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: 21Shares Nabs State Street Exec

Ex-SPDR ETF business pro to lead ETP issuer’s presence in the Nordic region, Netherlands

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: 21Shares Taps Ex-Uber Exec to Lead Product Roadmap

Former marketing executive at OKcoin and Microsoft joins new crypto exchange

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Binance Recruits Former Regulators

Kraken hires former Spotify, Gannett executive to lead marketing efforts

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Blockchain.com and Crypto.com Add Talent

Consortium founded by Circle and Coinbase names new chief policy and regulatory officer, COO

by Ben Strack /
Markets

The Latest in Crypto Hiring: Ex-FINRA, NY Fed Bank Leaders Switch Sectors

Crypto analytics platform nabs former Amazon and JPMorgan executives

by Ben Strack /
Markets

The Latest in Crypto Hiring: Polygon Studios Adds Range of Talent

Crypto exchange Bitstamp adds legal, marketing and product heads

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Bank of America to Launch Cryptocurrency Research Effort

Company’s global head of research labels space ‘one of the fastest growing emerging technology ecosystems’

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Visa Bolsters Crypto Division With New Hires, Promotions

Former presidential candidate for Nigeria among the payment company’s additions

by Ben Strack /

