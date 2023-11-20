crypto trading
User funds are not affected by the attack, but the DEX’s insurance fund lost around $9 million, dYdX founder Antonio Juliano says
As it turns out, social media sentiment may really be the key to profitable short-term crypto trading strategies.
On-chain data suggests bitcoin holders aren’t currently able to book a profit amidst hype around spot ETF filings
In South Korea, XRP has persisted as the most-traded cryptocurrency outside of bitcoin over the year to date
A Coinbase user had attempted to argue the IRS violated his constitutional rights when it sought his trading data
Crypto exchange Hotbit never recovered after authorities froze its assets and forced it to suspend trade last year
Nobody knows whether bitcoin will go up or down from here, but fear and greed indexes can offer a glimpse of crypto sentiment
Bitcoin and ether did well last quarter, but traders will be watching implied volatility for cues on when to make their next moves
A number of tokens, including Rocket Pool, Aptos and Optimism have each hit all time highs so far this month, potentially setting the scene for a major 2023 turnaround