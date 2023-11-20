crypto trading

DeFi

Dydx V3 hit by ‘targeted attack,’ linked to YFI price manipulation

User funds are not affected by the attack, but the DEX’s insurance fund lost around $9 million, dYdX founder Antonio Juliano says

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Crypto prices predicted by social media sentiment more than headlines: Study

As it turns out, social media sentiment may really be the key to profitable short-term crypto trading strategies.

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Bitcoin holders are still only just breaking even

On-chain data suggests bitcoin holders aren’t currently able to book a profit amidst hype around spot ETF filings

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

South Korea Has Traded Way More XRP Than Ethereum This Year

In South Korea, XRP has persisted as the most-traded cryptocurrency outside of bitcoin over the year to date

by James Cirrone /
Business

IRS Can Access Coinbase User Trading Data, Court Rules

A Coinbase user had attempted to argue the IRS violated his constitutional rights when it sought his trading data

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

Crypto Exchange Hotbit Shuts Down 9 Months After Criminal Probe

Crypto exchange Hotbit never recovered after authorities froze its assets and forced it to suspend trade last year

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Crypto Investors Get ‘Greedier’ As Bitcoin Price Goes Up

Nobody knows whether bitcoin will go up or down from here, but fear and greed indexes can offer a glimpse of crypto sentiment

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Bitcoin Implied Volatility Drops After ‘Impressive’ Q1 Rally

Bitcoin and ether did well last quarter, but traders will be watching implied volatility for cues on when to make their next moves

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

These Crypto Projects Are Still Hitting All-Time Highs

A number of tokens, including Rocket Pool, Aptos and Optimism have each hit all time highs so far this month, potentially setting the scene for a major 2023 turnaround

by Casey Wagner /

