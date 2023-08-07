Curve Finance

There are a total of 4 articles associated with Curve Finance.
article-image

DeFi

Curve Finance offers $1.85M reward to identify attacker

Once the voluntary return period expired, the Curve team proposed a reward amounting to 10% of the remaining exploited funds

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Web3

Avalanche DEX favorite Trader Joe is launching on Ethereum

Trader Joe will initially offer stablecoin pools, with plans to expand its offerings in the coming months

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

DeFi activity gets a boost despite market curveballs

Monthly aggregate active users across DEXs has continued to rise this year, despite repeated hacks against the DeFi sector

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Curve Stablecoin Is in the Works, Despite Regulatory Scrutiny

The news comes as regulators around the world continue to consider how to deal with the aftermath of TerraUSD’s collapse

by Casey Wagner /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.