Dan Morehead
Pantera CEO Dan Morehead believes bitcoin has bottomed while the firm’s market outlook for the year remains dominated by DeFi
The asset manager’s first blockchain fund had $1 billion in commitments, as of March
The fund, with an initial target raise of $600 million, will close to new investors in April
Terra’s market capitalization is hovering around $31 billion, but “still has plenty of room to grow,” Dan Morehead said
Pantera, which earlier this year set its bitcoin price target to hit $115,000 by August 2021, has long looked to bitcoin halving cycles as a timeline for price movements.
Founders of Morgan Creek Capital Management, 10T criticize hedge fund manager Ray Dalio’s remarks on crypto
Pantera Capital announced a new $600 million blockchain fund to invest in early stage tokens, equities and currencies as venture capital allocated to digital assets hits an all-time high.
Firm’s latest offering packages three of its existing strategies into one wrapper.
Pantera Capital’s Bitcoin Fund has returned over 79,400% in seven years and has returned billions of dollars to its investors. Pantera currently manages over $4.8 billion in capital.