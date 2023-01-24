Dan Morehead

There are a total of 9 articles associated with Dan Morehead.
Markets

Bitcoin Has Bottomed, Will Soon Make Yearly Gains: Pantera CEO

Pantera CEO Dan Morehead believes bitcoin has bottomed while the firm’s market outlook for the year remains dominated by DeFi

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Pantera Capital Reportedly Eyeing New $1.25B Blockchain Fund

The asset manager’s first blockchain fund had $1 billion in commitments, as of March

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Pantera Capital’s Blockchain Fund Has $1B in Commitments

The fund, with an initial target raise of $600 million, will close to new investors in April

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Pantera Capital CEO: Terra is ‘One of the Most Promising Coins for the Coming Year’

Terra’s market capitalization is hovering around $31 billion, but “still has plenty of room to grow,” Dan Morehead said

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

Pantera Capital’s Morehead: We Are in a New Bull Cycle

Pantera, which earlier this year set its bitcoin price target to hit $115,000 by August 2021, has long looked to bitcoin halving cycles as a timeline for price movements.

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

DAS 2021: Crypto Market Could Hit $40T in Five Years

Founders of Morgan Creek Capital Management, 10T criticize hedge fund manager Ray Dalio’s remarks on crypto

by Ben Strack /
Finance

As Crypto VC Funding Hits Record High, Pantera Launched $600M Fund

Pantera Capital announced a new $600 million blockchain fund to invest in early stage tokens, equities and currencies as venture capital allocated to digital assets hits an all-time high.

by Casey Wagner /
DeFiFinance

Inside Pantera Capital’s New Blockchain Fund

Firm’s latest offering packages three of its existing strategies into one wrapper.

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Pantera CEO: Now is the Time to Buy/HODL Bitcoin

Pantera Capital’s Bitcoin Fund has returned over 79,400% in seven years and has returned billions of dollars to its investors. Pantera currently manages over $4.8 billion in capital.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

