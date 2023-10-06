Data breach
It has been suggested that the attacker could be the same person as the culprit behind last month’s Balancer attacks
by Bessie Liu /
Some Nansen users had their email addresses, password hashes and blockchain addresses exposed in a recent third-party security breach
The breach Thursday calls into question the security measures employed by the third-party vendor
by Sebastian Sinclair /
Customers are ticked off by another snag with bankrupt crypto lender Celsius
A third-party vendor’s employee misused their access to OpenSea’s customer data, the head of security said
HubSpot – which stores users’ names, email addresses and phone numbers – said that the breach was a “targeted incident focused on customers in the cryptocurrency industry”
by Morgan Chittum /