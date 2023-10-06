Data breach

DeFi

Galxe front-end compromised in possible ongoing attack

It has been suggested that the attacker could be the same person as the culprit behind last month’s Balancer attacks

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Nansen alerts users to security breach involving vendor

Some Nansen users had their email addresses, password hashes and blockchain addresses exposed in a recent third-party security breach

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

BlockFi, FTX downplay data breach involving claims administration platform Kroll

The breach Thursday calls into question the security measures employed by the third-party vendor

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Celsius Admits Customer Emails Leaked In Third-Party Data Breach

Customers are ticked off by another snag with bankrupt crypto lender Celsius

by Shalini Nagarajan /
MarketsWeb3

OpenSea Warns of Phishing Attacks Due to Data Breach

A third-party vendor’s employee misused their access to OpenSea’s customer data, the head of security said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

NYDIG, BlockFi, Pantera, Circle All ‘Targeted’ in HubSpot Data Breach

HubSpot – which stores users’ names, email addresses and phone numbers – said that the breach was a “targeted incident focused on customers in the cryptocurrency industry”

by Morgan Chittum /

