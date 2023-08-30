Department of Labor

There are a total of 6 articles associated with Department of Labor.
article-image

Policy

Judge validates Labor Department’s caution on crypto in retirement plans

The agency would still maintain its focus on regulatory scrutiny of crypto-related activities, regardless of guidelines, a judge said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

Republican Initiative Would Counter Labor Department Crypto 401(k) Caution

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who introduced the Financial Freedom Act last May in response to Labor Department guidance, has re-upped his proposed bill

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Castle Funds Seeks To Fill Gap in Insurance With Crypto Exposure

Castle Funds has a new index fund targeting insurance carriers, offering exposure to bitcoin, ether and other cryptocurrencies

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Higher-than-expected Jobs Report Not Enough To Push Stocks, Cryptos Green

Improving economic reports do not mean much to this market

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

US Labor Dept. Urged to Rescind Crypto Guidance as Pushback Grows

The US Department of Labor continues to receive pushback on guidance issued in March restricting crypto for use in 401(k) retirement plans

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

Labor Dept. Crypto Guidance is “Arbitrary and Capricious,” ForUsAll Lawsuit Alleges

Company’s CEO says the government agency has “no legal authority” to limit individuals’ crypto investments

by Ben Strack /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.