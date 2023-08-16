Diem

Web3

Ex-PayPal, Meta exec says it’s time for average Joe crypto

David Marcus noted that while crypto projects tackle complex technical issues, many lack real-world relevance

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

PayPal USD too big to shut down? Why the stablecoin could be different than Meta’s diem

With strong regulatory relationships, an established reputation and history as a guide, PayPal may be better equipped to launch a stablecoin than Meta

by Casey Wagner /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Former Meta Crypto Chief Snagged By NuBank

Crypto might appear bleak in the depths of the bear market, but there’s major moves being made behind the scenes

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Facebook-led Crypto Project Diem to Be Sold Off for $200M: Report

Silvergate will reportedly pick up the tab for the Facebook-led Diem association’s off loading of its crypto tech

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Is Facebook’s Diem Stablecoin Falling Apart?

Meta’s Diem Association is reportedly seeking to sell off its assets in an attempt to pay back its investors

by Luke Conway /

