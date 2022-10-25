Discord

There are a total of 6 articles associated with Discord.
article-image

DeFi

In Search of a Discord Alternative, One Protocol Built Its Own

A series of Discord hacks have led interest rate protocol Voltz to move its community on-chain

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFiPolicy

DAO Gains Venture Capital Ally in CFTC Suit

Paradigm is the third entity to file an amicus brief in support of Ooki DAO members imperiled by CFTC

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Web3 Startup Comm Raises $5M in Bid to Compete With Discord

Comm hopes its $5 million seed round will help bring its Web3 vision of user-owned messaging data come to life

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

BAYC Discord Compromised, NFTs Totaling 200 ETH Stolen

The Discord account belonging to BAYC community manager Boris Vagner was compromised on Saturday, paving the way for the theft

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Web3

NFT Creators Stole $1.3M From Investors Then Vanished, Sources Say

Victims of the scam are trying to get stolen funds back and revamp the project without its original developers

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Finance

Discord CEO Hints at Crypto Wallet Integration, Some Users Boycott

CEO and founder Jason Cintron tweeted a screengrab on Tuesday that showed Discord’s platform connecting to Ethereum via crypto wallets such as MetaMask.

by Morgan Chittum /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.