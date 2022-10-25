Discord
There are a total of 6 articles associated with Discord.
A series of Discord hacks have led interest rate protocol Voltz to move its community on-chain
Paradigm is the third entity to file an amicus brief in support of Ooki DAO members imperiled by CFTC
by Shalini Nagarajan /
Comm hopes its $5 million seed round will help bring its Web3 vision of user-owned messaging data come to life
The Discord account belonging to BAYC community manager Boris Vagner was compromised on Saturday, paving the way for the theft
by Sebastian Sinclair /
Victims of the scam are trying to get stolen funds back and revamp the project without its original developers
CEO and founder Jason Cintron tweeted a screengrab on Tuesday that showed Discord’s platform connecting to Ethereum via crypto wallets such as MetaMask.