Eric Adams crypto summit features all-day open bar and BitLicense criticism

Crypto industry members and city officials gathered to talk about how the city can leverage crypto and blockchain technology

NYC Mayor Adams deems bitcoin not a security in disclosure mishap

Mayor Eric Adams said he did not hold any crypto over $1,000 after saying he had converted his first three paychecks into the crypto

NYC Mayor Receives First Paycheck in Converted ETH, BTC

NYC Mayor Eric Adams pledged to accept pay in crypto, and tomorrow, he will

New York Mayor-Elect Gives City Token Seal of Approval

After MiamiCoin raked in over $21 million, New York City is hopping on the CityCoins trend.

New York Mayor Eric Adams: I Will Take First Three Paychecks in Bitcoin

With this news, Adams joins Miami Mayor Francis Suarez who said Tuesday he will take his next paycheck in bitcoin.

