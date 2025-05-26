Eric Adams
There are a total of 5 articles associated with Eric Adams.
Crypto industry members and city officials gathered to talk about how the city can leverage crypto and blockchain technology
Mayor Eric Adams said he did not hold any crypto over $1,000 after saying he had converted his first three paychecks into the crypto
NYC Mayor Eric Adams pledged to accept pay in crypto, and tomorrow, he will
After MiamiCoin raked in over $21 million, New York City is hopping on the CityCoins trend.
With this news, Adams joins Miami Mayor Francis Suarez who said Tuesday he will take his next paycheck in bitcoin.
by Sam Reynolds /