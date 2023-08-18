Evergrande

Markets

Bitcoin, crypto sell-off amid broader market jitters

Analysts argue the sell-off on Thursday was largely fueled by those mispositioned in the market and not ephemeral news

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Markets on Alert as Evergrande Ordered to Demolish 39 Buildings on World’s Largest Artificial Island

Trading of Evergrande shares was halted on Monday, but both digital asset and stock markets are shrugging off the news

by Macauley Peterson /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Inflation, Evergrande’s Default, Bitcoin’s Next Moves

Get your macro fix with Blockworks’ own Mike Ippolito and Mark Yusko.

Markets

Evergrande Default Adds to Market Jitters

Fitch Ratings downgraded the Chinese real estate developer to ‘Restricted Default’ on Thursday, amid restructuring plans that could leave offshore bond-holders taking a haircut.

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Bonds Sell-off on 6.2% CPI Print; Bitcoin Liquidations Spur Correction: Markets Wrap

CPI sees its hottest read in over 30 years of 6.2% year-over-year, BTC rallied on the inflation print but then corrected due to liquidations.

by Sam Martin /
Markets

Update: Evergrande Has Paid Part of $148.13M Interest Due, Yet DMSA Begins Bankruptcy Proceedings

Although DMSA claims that Evergrande didn’t pay its interest payments, a Clearstream spokesperson told Bloomberg it received overdue interest payments on three US dollar bonds issued by the Chinese developer.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

Evergrande Sells More Assets, Shares Halted in Hong Kong

China Evergrande Group is selling a $5.1 billion interest in its Evergrande Property Services Group to the 13th largest property developer in China.

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Evergrande Misses Bond Payment Due Date; Scrambles to Reduce Debt

The Chinese real estate developer is offloading a 20% stake in Shengjing Bank, to raise $1.5 billion of the $305 billion Evergrande owes creditors.

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Report: Chinese Authorities May Be Preparing for Evergrande’s Collapse

Sources described the government’s actions as a way of “getting ready for the possible storm.”

by Morgan Chittum /
Markets

Crypto Market Loses $250 Billion as Evergrande Fears Mount

A jittery day for both Wall Street and digital asset investors questioning whether Evergrande debt woes can be contained.

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Evergrande Implosion, 800 Years of Inflation, and Crypto v. Web Growth

Get your macro fix with Blockworks’ own Mike Ippolito and co-host, Mark Yusko.

MarketsPodcast

Podcast: JP Morgan, China Education Clampdown and Evergrande

Get your macro fix with Blockworks’ own Mike Ippolito and Tyler Neville.

by Liz Coyne /

