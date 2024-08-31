football

There are a total of 6 articles associated with football.
article-image

Business

Web3 Watch: Kakao and LINE unite to launch the L1 mainnet Kaia

Plus, Coinbase’s partnership with Borussia Dortmund goes beyond Germany

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

PolicyWeb3

UK sports committee wants football to tackle fan tokens, NFTs

A report released Wednesday recommended against using NFTs in football as a valid measure of fan engagement due to price instability and fan group concerns

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Chain Strikes Sponsorship Deal With New England Patriots

Web3 software solutions company also to become blockchain sponsor of New England Revolution, Gillette Stadium

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Algorand Price Up 15% After Deal With FIFA

The blockchain is set to help the soccer organization delve into digital assets through the partnership

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Crypto.com Adds FIFA World Cup Sponsorship to Sports Marketing Strategy

The company’s latest deal is part of an effort to develop its brand internationally

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Crypto Exchanges Compete to Grab Super Bowl Spotlight

Executives at FTX, Bitbuy tell Blockworks why they bought ads for the big game

by Ben Strack /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.