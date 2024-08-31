football
There are a total of 6 articles associated with football.
Plus, Coinbase’s partnership with Borussia Dortmund goes beyond Germany
by Donovan Choy /
A report released Wednesday recommended against using NFTs in football as a valid measure of fan engagement due to price instability and fan group concerns
by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3 software solutions company also to become blockchain sponsor of New England Revolution, Gillette Stadium
The blockchain is set to help the soccer organization delve into digital assets through the partnership
The company’s latest deal is part of an effort to develop its brand internationally
Executives at FTX, Bitbuy tell Blockworks why they bought ads for the big game