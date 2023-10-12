Gitcoin

There are a total of 5 articles associated with Gitcoin.
article-image

Web3

Kevin Owocki on building a ‘pro-topian’ future for blockchains

Pro-topianism is the belief in improving systems with every new iteration

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Gitcoin’s co-founder wants to return from the sidelines

“I’m not returning as some sort of benevolent dictator,” Kevin Owocki told Blockworks

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Web3

Are crypto apps destined to always be focused on money?

The crypto industry has diversified over the years, but one thing that hasn’t changed is its apparent obsession with money.

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

DeFi

Gitcoin Passport To Make Fundraising, Governance More Fair

DAOs should be more democratic, less plutocratic, says Gitcoin co-founder

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFiPolicy

This Crypto PAC Wants to Change the Narrative in Washington

HODLpac founder Tyler Whirty is leaning into the decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies to help people influence blockchain policy.

by Casey Wagner /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.