Gnosis

There are a total of 8 articles associated with Gnosis.
article-image

DeFi

Gnosis uRamp joins suite of on-chain banking products

URamp enters the existing ecosystem of products from players like Mastercard, Cross Finance and Beam, which all connect on-chain finance to traditional banking

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

Gnosis Chain premieres Ethereum’s Dencun hard fork

For the first time, a major Ethereum hard fork launches on another chain first

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

Maker subDAO branches out beyond Ethereum

Maker’s DeFi-focused “subDAO” passed a proposal activating a lending market for DAI on the Gnosis Chain

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Finance

Gnosis Visa debit card debuts in Europe, letting users buy with euro stablecoin

This comes after Gnosis partnered with Monerium, granting it access to the SEPA payment system

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Business

Since Gnosis spinout, Safe locking down ERC-20 tokens

The firms, now separate, have decided to jump into multiple new key growth areas, including euro stablecoins, DeFi lending, and payment technologies

by James Cirrone /
article-image

DeFi

Hijacker’s Remorse in Tornado Cash Governance Tussle?

After a governance takeover, the perpetrator offers a proposal, but the community is skeptical

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

DeFiWeb3

NFTfi Partners With Safe To Create First NFT Rights Management Wallet

Wallet enables NFT owners to retain ownership while transferring assets for loan or rental purposes

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

Gnosis Spinoff Safe Gets $100M To Further Ecosystem

Gnosis Safe is dropping its namesake following an injection of capital designed to further its ecosystem of Web3 apps and wallets

by Sebastian Sinclair /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.