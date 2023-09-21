Maker subDAO branches out beyond Ethereum

Maker’s DeFi-focused “subDAO” passed a proposal activating a lending market for DAI on the Gnosis Chain

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

knipsdesign/Shutterstock modified by Blockworks

share

After countless forum posts and Discord back-and-forths, MakerDAO’s expansive “endgame” plan is finally seeing concrete action.

Maker passed a poll initiating the Spark Lend DeFi protocol on the Gnosis Chain. This sets the stage for the impending launch of its DeFi-focused subDAO. The move is meant as an example for how Spark Lend can proceed after the Maker “endgame” is finalized and the subDAO becomes fully autonomous. 

In preparation for the endgame, MakerDAO has launched a prototypical set of so-called subDAOs meant to govern different aspects of the DAO. SparkDAO is Maker’s DeFi subDAO, and its Spark Protocol lending platform has been buoyed by the popularity of sDAI, or savings DAI, a yield-bearing token benefiting from high Treasury returns.

Users can now access Spark Lend, an Aave fork with similar features, on both Gnosis Chain and Ethereum. While demand grows, Karpatkey — the treasury manager for Gnosis — is providing liquidity to the DAI market, essentially acting as a stand-in for Maker until it assumes the operations itself.

The endgame is largely aimed at reducing DAO governance fatigue, an issue MakerDAO founder Rune Christensen called the “central issue” of DAOs on the Unchained podcast this week. For now, the protocol’s governance process remains unchanged, and the passed proposal is headed to a second “executive” vote.

Maker subDAOs are meant to be specialized groups who can make decisions quickly. They operate with their own governance tokens and have a reduced number of stakeholders voting on each proposal. 

Currently, Spark and other initial Maker subDAOs lack their own tokens and are not autonomous. While subDAOs could eventually overturn Spark’s work, Phoenix Labs CEO Sam MacPherson believes Spark sets a precedent for future subDAOs. Until SparkDAO governance starts in earnest, Maker’s focus remains on expanding Spark Lend’s deployment.

“Other chains will be putting out proposals, and we’re going to go to all of them is the idea,” MacPherson said. 

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates.png

Research

Scaling Web Performance: Decentralized CDNs

Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) represent low-hanging fruit in a massive market ripe for Web3-driven disruption. The global CDN market was valued at ~$28B in 2024, and is projected to surpass $140B by 2034, (18.75% CAGR) underscoring the immense demand for efficient content delivery.

by Nick Carpinito

/

news

article-image

Policy

More crypto ETFs coming? A key SEC deadline is one week away

The SEC is expected to rule on Grayscale’s proposal to convert its GDLC Fund to an ETF by July 2

by Ben Strack /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterPolicy

Gaming-focused chain Sei surges 85% on the week — why?

Wyoming eyes Sei for its stablecoin pilot

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

DeFiSupply Shock

Peter Todd tells Permissionless why people don’t care about Bitcoin

Do stablecoins validate “crypto” beyond Bitcoin?

by David Canellis /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Paxos is seeing an ‘influx of demand’ for stablecoin infrastructure

Walter Hessert, Head of Strategy at Paxos, told Blockworks that firms are recognizing a need for stablecoins

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

The Breakdown

Permissionless IV, Day I takeaways

The future of crypto isn’t just going to happen

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Yield.xyz nets $5M Multicoin bet to eliminate ‘backend Frankensteins’

The rebranded infrastructure company offers more than 200 Solana yield integrations

by Jack Kubinec /