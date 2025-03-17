DAO governance

There are a total of 62 articles associated with DAO governance.
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Making sense of DAOs in 2025

Aave DAO pushes back against Horizon token

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

DeFi

Emergency Sky proposal sparks governance debate

The proposal rewrites USDS borrowing rules for MKR holders — a strategic voting maneuver by founder Rune Christensen

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Futarchy needs ‘one great success’ to become Solana’s go-to governance model

MetaDAO’s founder thinks MetaDAO can become the default governance platform for Solana within six to 18 months

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Do DAO grants really work to stimulate growth?

Grant money can create a cycle of fleeting capital that rapidly shifts between projects in search of quick gains

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Jito DAO may start taking in MEV fees

The proposal estimates the change could generate more than $22 million annually

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Web3

Snapshot to launch onchain voting on Starknet

The new Snapshot X protocol uses storage proofs to enable voting without needing to bridge

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Lightspeed Newsletter

LRT protocol Renzo’s governance token is Solana-bound

Renzo is one of four liquid restaking protocols with at least $1 billion in TVL

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
article-image

DeFi

DAO behind Mango Markets votes for SEC settlement

The DAO’s settlement offer includes destroying its MNGO holdings and ceasing all sales of tokens

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

DeFi

Curve founder faces community pushback on DAO funding proposal

Michael Egorov wants over $6 million for a year’s work on Curve

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Analysis

Lightspeed Newsletter:  MetaDAO is making markets into its government

Plus, Andrew Tate has announced he wants to crash Solana

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus&Michael McSweeney /
article-image

DeFi

SafeDAO may finally vote to make SAFE tokens transferable

The DAO first voted on enabling SAFE transfers over a year ago

by Bessie Liu&Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

Aave tries a new round of airdrops targeting competitors

A total of $5 million will be doled out over a 90-day period — and possibly longer

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

dYdX community to vote on staking 20M DYDX with Stride

A signaling post will go live on March 19 and conclude on March 23

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Policy

Wyoming passes law to give DAOs a nonprofit legal framework 

Starting this summer, Wyoming will have a new legal framework for DAOs that want to become nonprofits

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

DeFi

Wormhole’s W airdrop to ‘acknowledge and reward’ dedicated users

While a date was not included, Wormhole did divulge that 617 million W tokens will be allocated to the community

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

DeFi

dYdX Foundation receives $30 million from community treasury

The dYdX Foundation will be using this latest fundraise to continue hiring and retaining talent

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Analysis

1inch DAO lawyers up to shield members from liability

With a 50,000 USDC payment, the 1inch DAO executes an on-chain vote to hire a lawyer

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

Arbitrum proposes $85M grant program led by council and advisers

The prominent layer-2 is spending on growth from its now $7 billion treasury

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

3 DAO governance trends to watch in 2024

Here’s what may come to define the next year in the tumultuous world of DAOs

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

Llama raises $6M for role-based governance platform

The fullstack app is hoping to move away from “one token one vote” governance and make permissions more precise

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

DAOs should learn from Machiavelli, says a16z crypto’s Jennings

The crypto VC’s general counsel penned a pair of essays Wednesday advocating a Machiavellian system of DAO governance that emphasizes checks on power

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

Maker subDAO branches out beyond Ethereum

Maker’s DeFi-focused “subDAO” passed a proposal activating a lending market for DAI on the Gnosis Chain

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

Nouns DAO fork loses half its treasury in 3 days

The novel DAO split mechanism promised minority protection but saw traders exploit an NFT arbitrage opportunity

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Web3

Crypto DAOs need to move to a ‘post-token’ model, JokeRace co-founder says

“Everyone everywhere needs to be making decisions. How are we going to enable that in the best way possible?”

by Darren Kleine /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.