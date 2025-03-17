DAO governance
Aave DAO pushes back against Horizon token
The proposal rewrites USDS borrowing rules for MKR holders — a strategic voting maneuver by founder Rune Christensen
MetaDAO’s founder thinks MetaDAO can become the default governance platform for Solana within six to 18 months
Grant money can create a cycle of fleeting capital that rapidly shifts between projects in search of quick gains
The proposal estimates the change could generate more than $22 million annually
The new Snapshot X protocol uses storage proofs to enable voting without needing to bridge
Renzo is one of four liquid restaking protocols with at least $1 billion in TVL
The DAO’s settlement offer includes destroying its MNGO holdings and ceasing all sales of tokens
Michael Egorov wants over $6 million for a year’s work on Curve
Plus, Andrew Tate has announced he wants to crash Solana
The DAO first voted on enabling SAFE transfers over a year ago
A total of $5 million will be doled out over a 90-day period — and possibly longer
A signaling post will go live on March 19 and conclude on March 23
Starting this summer, Wyoming will have a new legal framework for DAOs that want to become nonprofits
While a date was not included, Wormhole did divulge that 617 million W tokens will be allocated to the community
The dYdX Foundation will be using this latest fundraise to continue hiring and retaining talent
With a 50,000 USDC payment, the 1inch DAO executes an on-chain vote to hire a lawyer
The prominent layer-2 is spending on growth from its now $7 billion treasury
Here’s what may come to define the next year in the tumultuous world of DAOs
The fullstack app is hoping to move away from “one token one vote” governance and make permissions more precise
The crypto VC’s general counsel penned a pair of essays Wednesday advocating a Machiavellian system of DAO governance that emphasizes checks on power
Maker’s DeFi-focused “subDAO” passed a proposal activating a lending market for DAI on the Gnosis Chain
The novel DAO split mechanism promised minority protection but saw traders exploit an NFT arbitrage opportunity
“Everyone everywhere needs to be making decisions. How are we going to enable that in the best way possible?”