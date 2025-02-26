MakerDAO

AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

New chart, who dis? Token rebrands might work only once

Benefits of rebranding your coin include a brand-new price chart

by David Canellis /
DeFi

Emergency Sky proposal sparks governance debate

The proposal rewrites USDS borrowing rules for MKR holders — a strategic voting maneuver by founder Rune Christensen

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Sky, formerly Maker, deploys stablecoin on Solana

The third-largest stablecoin is going multichain for the first time in its seven-year history

by Jack Kubinec /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Maker’s rebrand hasn’t deterred Framework

Vance Spencer says Framework won’t be going anywhere

by Katherine Ross /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Maker wants to rebrand again

Maker co-founder Rune Christensen says the team will have three voting options on Oct. 28

by Donovan Choy /
Lightspeed Newsletter

Solana stablecoin race heats up with Sky deployment

The Ethereum DeFi giant formerly known as MakerDAO is weighing a deployment of its native tokens on Solana

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Maker rebrands as SKY, DAI will be upgradeable to USDS

The Maker Endgame enters a new phase

by Macauley Peterson&Donovan Choy /
Empire Newsletter

How burn functions impact price

Plus, a clutch end to a Maker lawsuit

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Policy

DEF purchases patent at center of suits against MakerDAO and Compound

The patent in question is a “method and system for separating storage and process of a computerized ledger for improved function”

by Katherine Ross /
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: Governance tokens are in the midst of a reckoning

UNI and MKR are suffering from the successes of their respective protocols

by David Canellis&Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Aave DAO’s latest move against MakerDAO spurs fears of ‘walled gardens’ in DeFi

Users of Maker’s Spark protocol may soon be cut off from Aave DAO airdrops

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Spark protocol deploys new DAI markets on Morpho’s lending protocol

New DAI markets include USDe/DAI and sUSDe/DAI

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

To unseat Tether, upstart stablecoins are sharing the wealth

Newcomers are using T-Bill interest to generate yield

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Maker moves to meet demand for DAI

SparkLend has been approved for a doubling of its debt ceiling to 2.5 billion DAI

by Macauley Peterson /
Web3

Cheatsheet: MicroStrategy has now outperformed Nvidia this year

DeFi users seem to suffer from itchy palms ahead of an anticipated run for ether to record highs

by David Canellis /
DeFi

MakerDAO balance sheet now majority crypto-backed loans

Its US Treasurys portfolio has been shrinking since October. Now old-fashioned CDPs are the lion’s share of assets and revenues

by Macauley Peterson /
Sponsored

DeFi’s next growth catalyst: The Oracle breakthrough

Oracle development has remained sluggish despite its vital role in DeFi — until now

by Bart Hillerich /
Business

Chronicle Protocol aims to break the ‘black box’ oracle problem

The new protocol touts operating costs that are lower than competitors’

by Michael Bodley /
DeFi

MakerDAO co-founder floats using Solana’s code to build new chain

Rune Christensen’s latest MakerDAO proposal explores a Solana fork to launch a new blockchain

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Why tokenized smart batteries are a ‘net new asset class’

Entheos has partnered with Plural Energy to use tokenization to fund smart batteries

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

DeFi’s TVL is lower now than it was after FTX’s collapse

The depressed TVL in DeFi protocols may be due to lower yield offerings and recent security issues in the ecosystem

by Bessie Liu /
Finance

DAI Savings Rate is at 8%, just not for Americans

DAI deposits almost doubled following Christensen’s tweet, which said users can tap yields up to 8%

by Bessie Liu /
Finance

Maker firm settles for $1.16M with users liquidated in Covid crash

A class-action lawsuit over Maker liquidations during 2020’s ‘Black Thursday’ crypto crash looks set to finally come to an end

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

MakerDAO snaps up more US Treasury bonds

The DeFi protocol now has a total US Treasury bond allocation of $1.2 billion

by Bessie Liu /

