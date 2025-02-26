MakerDAO
Benefits of rebranding your coin include a brand-new price chart
The proposal rewrites USDS borrowing rules for MKR holders — a strategic voting maneuver by founder Rune Christensen
The third-largest stablecoin is going multichain for the first time in its seven-year history
Vance Spencer says Framework won’t be going anywhere
Maker co-founder Rune Christensen says the team will have three voting options on Oct. 28
The Ethereum DeFi giant formerly known as MakerDAO is weighing a deployment of its native tokens on Solana
The Maker Endgame enters a new phase
Plus, a clutch end to a Maker lawsuit
The patent in question is a “method and system for separating storage and process of a computerized ledger for improved function”
UNI and MKR are suffering from the successes of their respective protocols
Users of Maker’s Spark protocol may soon be cut off from Aave DAO airdrops
New DAI markets include USDe/DAI and sUSDe/DAI
Newcomers are using T-Bill interest to generate yield
SparkLend has been approved for a doubling of its debt ceiling to 2.5 billion DAI
DeFi users seem to suffer from itchy palms ahead of an anticipated run for ether to record highs
Its US Treasurys portfolio has been shrinking since October. Now old-fashioned CDPs are the lion’s share of assets and revenues
Oracle development has remained sluggish despite its vital role in DeFi — until now
The new protocol touts operating costs that are lower than competitors’
Rune Christensen’s latest MakerDAO proposal explores a Solana fork to launch a new blockchain
Entheos has partnered with Plural Energy to use tokenization to fund smart batteries
The depressed TVL in DeFi protocols may be due to lower yield offerings and recent security issues in the ecosystem
DAI deposits almost doubled following Christensen’s tweet, which said users can tap yields up to 8%
A class-action lawsuit over Maker liquidations during 2020’s ‘Black Thursday’ crypto crash looks set to finally come to an end
The DeFi protocol now has a total US Treasury bond allocation of $1.2 billion