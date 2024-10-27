GSR

Business

Crypto Hiring: Senior execs depart, appointed across segment

BlockFills brings aboard a new CFO and promotes a founding partner to lead company strategy

by Ben Strack /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Industry trading giant now has 2 CEOs

President of Jump Crypto exits the firm as he mulls his next role

by Ben Strack /
Markets

PolySign Nets $53M To Improve Services for Institutions, Asset Managers

Cowen Digital, Brevan Howard and GSR among the firms backing the blockchain-focused fintech company

by Ben Strack /
Sponsored

The Crypto Hiring Boom Key for Mass Adoption

Crypto offers a “level of excitement that the banks can’t,” BlockTower Capital’s Michael Bucella says

by Aaron Ahmadi /
FinanceMarkets

In One of Africa’s Largest Crypto Raises, South African Exchange Takes In $50M

The Series B round, led by Pantera Capital, raises the company’s valuation to $240 million

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
FinanceMarkets

Aligned Raises $34M To Grow DeFi and Web3 Infrastructure

Total value locked in DeFi protocols has risen 237% from $55.36 billion to $186.55 billion year-over-year, a trend Aligned expects to continue

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

