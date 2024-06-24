HashKey

Analysis

Empire Newsletter: Market madness arrives just in time for summer

Plus, Hashkey OTC’s head of trading tells us what traders are watching as the pullback continues

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Finance

HashKey, FTSE Russell team up to offer ‘more nuanced’ crypto exposure

Slate of three products follow index management giant’s partnership with Grayscale Investments in October

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Why Hong Kong could be crypto’s next ‘center of gravity’

A number of industry participants are eyeing the development of Hong Kong’s crypto regulatory initiatives

by Michael Bodley /
Finance

HashKey Has ‘Weathered at Least Three Cycles.’ $500M Fund Is Latest Proof.

The notable fundraise comes as crypto markets continue to churn

by Bessie Liu /
Finance

Investors Bolster The Graph With $205M Ecosystem Fund

Digital Currency Group, Multicoin Capital, Reciprocal Ventures, gumi Cryptos Capital, NGC Ventures and HashKey provided the capital to accelerate growth on The Graph

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

