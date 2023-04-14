hedge fund

Business

Sources Say Galois Head Finalizing Next Move, Zhou Says ‘Not Currently’

Exclusive: Kevin Zhou of Galois Capital has considered a number of options for his next step, sources say

by Michael Bodley /
Finance

Steve Cohen Taps Hacker ‘Acidphreak’ as First Trader for Crypto Startup 

Blockworks exclusive: Hiring “Acidphreak” reflects Cohen’s deep conviction in staffing his new venture with crypto-native talent, sources say

by Michael Bodley /
Finance

Steve Cohen Quietly Setting Up Crypto-only Asset Manager

Blockworks exclusive: The move to create a separate entity reflects Cohen’s increasing bullishness on digital assets, according to four sources familiar with the matter

by Michael Bodley /
Finance

Brevan Howard Scores Largest Crypto Hedge Fund Launch Ever

Blockworks exclusive: The longtime global macro hedge fund firm has raised more than $1 billion for its flagship crypto vehicle, according to four sources with knowledge of the matter

by Michael Bodley /
Finance

New Hedge Fund First to Take Investor Checks via Token Options

Blockworks exclusive: A crypto-focused investment firm veteran is prepping the launch of a new hedge fund firm

by Michael Bodley /
Markets

Investment Pros Jump Into Bear Market With New Crypto Hedge Fund

James Ho and Vincent Jow created Modular Capital in an attempt to support the space’s growing use cases

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Gone Crypto: TradFi Vet Who Started Crypto Hedge Fund Talks Future of the Space

Former Credit Suisse executive brings extensive risk assessment background to the segment

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Hedge Fund Volatility Vets Launch Crypto Fund as Investors Look to TradFi Pros

Blockworks Exclusive: The startup is now on a fundraising push, with a number of deep-pocketed investors likely to write tickets in the weeks to come

by Michael Bodley /
FinanceMarkets

Stock-Picking Vets Readying Fundamental Crypto Hedge Fund With at Least $50M

Blockworks Exclusive: It’s the second recent digital assets-focused hedge fund startup bucking quant algorithms for a discretionary approach

by Michael Bodley /
Finance

Exclusive: Veteran Blockchain VC Backer Tiger Global Moves Into Crypto Trading

Tiger is the latest top-tier investment manager delving into crypto markets, drawn to the possibility of greater efficiency than legacy asset classes

by Michael Bodley /
Markets

ParaFi Capital-backed Crypto Venture Capital Firm Prepping Launch, Sources Say

Pyxis Capital plans to launch at the end of the first quarter or early in the second quarter

by Michael Bodley /
DeFi

Valkyrie to Launch $100M DeFi-focused Hedge Fund

Fund group’s offering will invest in a couple dozen protocols across 13 different blockchains.

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Quant Hedge Fund Cambrian Launches Bitcoin, Ethereum Trusts

Offerings for institutional and accredited investors designed to cushion downside volatility.

by Ben Strack /
DeFiPodcast

Podcast: Hedge Fund Manager Talks CBDCs

Roy Capital Advisors managing partner Avik Roy shares his thoughts on CBDCs versus stable coins.

by Morgan Chittum /

