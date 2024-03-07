HIVE

Business

Miners continue money-conscious moves ahead of the Bitcoin halving

Core Scientific said the possible revenue from its multi-year deal with cloud provider CoreWeave exceeds $100 million

by Ben Strack /
Business

Bitcoin miner repurposes former sustainability-focused EU data center prototype

The facility was originally built with the Research Institute of Sweden to address the need for more energy efficient data centers

by Ben Strack /
Business

Crypto miner Hive CEO anticipates $100M annual revenue from GPU computing

Hive CEO says the company is in talks with four companies and four marketplaces as it bolsters its machines that formerly mined ETH

by Ben Strack /
Business

Bitcoin miner Hive Blockchain is going through an AI-inspired rebrand

The company said in February it expects 10x growth in its high-performance computing business over the next year

by Ben Strack /
Business

Bitcoin miners seek revenue with AI, high-performance computing

Crypto miners like Hut 8 and Hive Blockchain are diversifying into non-mining services and focusing on high performance data centers for AI and computing needs

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Hive’s ‘Massive Efficiency Upgrade’ Led by Intel-powered Miner Rollout

The publicly traded company is set to receive the last of its new, Intel-driven mining rigs by the end of January

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Miners Hive Blockchain Technologies, Hut 8 Prep for Ethereum Merge

Hive exploring other coins to mine while Hut 8 ready to “pivot” ether-focused machines to offer AI and other services

by Ben Strack /
MarketsPolicy

Blockchain Miner HIVE Receives Letter of Deficiency from Nasdaq

Despite its missed deadline last month, the publicly-listed company’s share price is up more than 13% on the day, though HIVE is down 76% YTD

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Blockchain Miner HIVE Asks Canada Regulators To Bar Execs From Trading Stock

HIVE said its decision to delay its annual filings was the result of a shorter filing deadline for non-venture issuers and rapid growth

by Sebastian Sinclair /

