HIVE
Core Scientific said the possible revenue from its multi-year deal with cloud provider CoreWeave exceeds $100 million
The facility was originally built with the Research Institute of Sweden to address the need for more energy efficient data centers
Hive CEO says the company is in talks with four companies and four marketplaces as it bolsters its machines that formerly mined ETH
The company said in February it expects 10x growth in its high-performance computing business over the next year
Crypto miners like Hut 8 and Hive Blockchain are diversifying into non-mining services and focusing on high performance data centers for AI and computing needs
The publicly traded company is set to receive the last of its new, Intel-driven mining rigs by the end of January
Hive exploring other coins to mine while Hut 8 ready to “pivot” ether-focused machines to offer AI and other services
Despite its missed deadline last month, the publicly-listed company’s share price is up more than 13% on the day, though HIVE is down 76% YTD
HIVE said its decision to delay its annual filings was the result of a shorter filing deadline for non-venture issuers and rapid growth