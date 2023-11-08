HSBC

Finance

HSBC to round out tokenization offering via custody play

Banking giant is set to collaborate with custody infrastructure company Metaco to safekeep tokenized assets for institutional clients

by Ben Strack /
Finance

HSBC adds fuel to tokenization fire with gold-focused offering

London-based financial giant “seeing appetite for tokenization solutions that can maintain a link to specific real-world use cases,” executive says

by Ben Strack /
MarketsPolicy

Hong Kong urges major banks to embrace crypto exchanges as clients

The city’s banking regulator raised questions in a meeting about banks’ hesitancy to welcome crypto exchanges as clients

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

JPMorgan, Citi, HSBC Still Welcome Crypto Clients

Crypto companies need banks for reasons including custody and settlement

by Shalini Nagarajan /
MarketsWeb3

HSBC Buys Virtual Real Estate in Sandbox Metaverse

HSBC is the first global bank to enter The Sandbox metaverse, joining a swath of other big brands including Warner Music Group, Gucci and Adidas

by Morgan Chittum /
DeFiFinance

Exclusive: Crypto Hedge Fund Says No to More Money (For Now) After Banner 2021

The firm, which launched with proprietary capital in 2017, considerably boosted its assets last year

by Michael Bodley /
Markets

Wells Fargo and HSBC to Use Blockchain Tech to Settle Transactions

Banks that don’t move toward crypto “could be left behind,” ProChain Capital president says

by Ben Strack /

