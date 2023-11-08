HSBC
Banking giant is set to collaborate with custody infrastructure company Metaco to safekeep tokenized assets for institutional clients
London-based financial giant “seeing appetite for tokenization solutions that can maintain a link to specific real-world use cases,” executive says
The city’s banking regulator raised questions in a meeting about banks’ hesitancy to welcome crypto exchanges as clients
Crypto companies need banks for reasons including custody and settlement
HSBC is the first global bank to enter The Sandbox metaverse, joining a swath of other big brands including Warner Music Group, Gucci and Adidas
The firm, which launched with proprietary capital in 2017, considerably boosted its assets last year
Banks that don’t move toward crypto “could be left behind,” ProChain Capital president says