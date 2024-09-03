IBC
To remain relevant and competitive, layer-1 networks must prioritize multichain technology and interoperability
Astroport dex suffers the brunt of the 4-month-old vulnerability
The vulnerability enabled exploiters to replay a bug that would enable an infinite number of IBC tokens to be redeemed
Osmosis will serve as the primary destination for Ethereum assets in the Cosmos ecosystem
Other Frax Finance tokens, including the Frax Price Index (FPI) and FraxEther (frxETH), are expected to be available at a later date.
Polymer is one step closer to bringing Cosmos SDK technology to Ethereum through its latest testnet launch
Chorus One, a majority validator at Dymension, ran into node issues
Polymer Labs is hoping to bring the Cosmos to Ethereum with its latest interoperability protocol
This new NFT standard (ICS-721) will enable users to transfer their NFTs across blockchains
Blockworks exclusive: The oracle — known as “Orion” — will help Cosmos chains hunt down accurate pricing over inter-blockchain communication
The Cosmos Hub allows developers to not only create and connect their own blockchains but also rent the security they need for building bigger and better applications
Cosmos (ATOM) set to flourish in 2022 on increased developer interest, the upcoming Theta upgrade, and a flourishing DEX Osmosis
The future of humanity is being decided by the actions we are taking today and our impact on the ecological state of the planet.
The project has grown from essentially nothing to $500 million total value locked on its decentralized exchange since launching in June, the foundation said.
The Cosmos ecosystem continues to mature and now helps secure more than $130 billion in assets; SCRT, OSMO, and ATOM lead the rally.
The highly anticipated Columbus-5 upgrade brings the UST stablecoin into the Cosmos ecosystem and could impact prices of $SOL, $DOT and $ATOM.