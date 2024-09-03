IBC

Opinion

Isolation is no longer an option for L1 blockchains

To remain relevant and competitive, layer-1 networks must prioritize multichain technology and interoperability

by Da Hongfei /
DeFi

Patched IBC bug strikes Terra chain

Astroport dex suffers the brunt of the 4-month-old vulnerability

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

IBC had a close call with a critical vulnerability

The vulnerability enabled exploiters to replay a bug that would enable an infinite number of IBC tokens to be redeemed

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Picasso connects Ethereum to Cosmos IBC

Osmosis will serve as the primary destination for Ethereum assets in the Cosmos ecosystem

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Noble brings FRAX and sFRAX to Cosmos and IBC ecosystem

Other Frax Finance tokens, including the Frax Price Index (FPI) and FraxEther (frxETH), are expected to be available at a later date.

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

‘​​The Polyverse Testnet’ is live, bringing IBC to Ethereum

Polymer is one step closer to bringing Cosmos SDK technology to Ethereum through its latest testnet launch

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Dymension fails to reach consensus because of bad validator set

Chorus One, a majority validator at Dymension, ran into node issues

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Polymer Labs secures $23M to bring IBC to Ethereum

Polymer Labs is hoping to bring the Cosmos to Ethereum with its latest interoperability protocol

by Bessie Liu /
DeFiWeb3

An Interoperable NFT Standard Has Landed on Cosmos

This new NFT standard (ICS-721) will enable users to transfer their NFTs across blockchains

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Cosmos-based Umee Lines Up First IBC Price Oracle

Blockworks exclusive: The oracle — known as “Orion” — will help Cosmos chains hunt down accurate pricing over inter-blockchain communication

by Macauley Peterson /
Sponsored

Cosmos HUB and the Future of Shared Security

The Cosmos Hub allows developers to not only create and connect their own blockchains but also rent the security they need for building bigger and better applications

by Brian Nibley /
Markets

ATOM Splits From Market as BTC, ETH Bomb: Markets Wrap

Cosmos (ATOM) set to flourish in 2022 on increased developer interest, the upcoming Theta upgrade, and a flourishing DEX Osmosis

by Sam Martin /
Sponsored

How the Interchain Sustainability Mission Plans to Change the World with IBC

The future of humanity is being decided by the actions we are taking today and our impact on the ecological state of the planet.

by Brian Nibley /
DeFi

Osmosis Closes $21M Token Sale Led by Paradigm

The project has grown from essentially nothing to $500 million total value locked on its decentralized exchange since launching in June, the foundation said.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

SCRT, OSMO and ATOM Rally as Cosmos Ecosystem Claims Center Stage: Markets Wrap

The Cosmos ecosystem continues to mature and now helps secure more than $130 billion in assets; SCRT, OSMO, and ATOM lead the rally.

by Sam Martin /
DeFi

Terra’s Columbus-5 Sets Sail, Here’s What to Expect

The highly anticipated Columbus-5 upgrade brings the UST stablecoin into the Cosmos ecosystem and could impact prices of $SOL, $DOT and $ATOM.

by Sam Martin /

