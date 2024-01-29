Invesco
Invesco Galaxy lowered BTCO’s fee from 0.39% to 0.25%
The ETF giant and crypto-native firm forged a partnership in 2021 before filing for a spot bitcoin ETF in June
Invesco and WisdomTree have again filed for bitcoin ETFs, with the latter stating bitcoin markets are as mature and efficient as equities
BlackRock, Fidelity launched blockchain ETFs a year ago — how’s that going?
ETF titan’s newest fund, available to investors in Europe, will focus on companies developing the space’s infrastructure
Invesco and Volt Equity latest issuers to gain approval for ETFs investing in crypto companies.
Firms plans to build out line of physically backed digital assets funds upon regulatory clarity.
Filings come after SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said he would “look forward” to reviewing such products
Offering would compete with several existing products, planned fund by Invesco
Planned offering comes as funds that would invest directly in digital assets await SEC approval.