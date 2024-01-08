Jay Clayton

Policy

Former SEC chair calls bitcoin ETF approval ‘inevitable’

Jay Clayton rebuffed spot bitcoin ETFs during his term, but he thinks the SEC is ready to give the green light

by Jack Kubinec /
Policy

Crypto should regulate itself? Massad and Clayton think so

Maybe the crypto industry should pay for its own regulatory agency, former regulators argue

by Casey Wagner /
People

Former SEC, CFTC chairs push back on SEC’s crypto lawsuits

Former SEC Chair Jay Clayton says even “broad victories” in litigation for regulators “won’t resolve key issues”

by Katherine Ross /
People

Former SEC Chair Jay Clayton takes aim at regulation by enforcement

Clayton appeared to slam government agencies, not naming the SEC, for going forward with cases they think they’re going to lose

by James Cirrone /
MarketsPolicy

Former US SEC Chairman: Digital Assets Will Change Global Financial Infrastructure

Jay Clayton said cryptocurrencies’ ability to eliminate friction in the global system will be hard to resist.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
DeFiMarkets

Former SEC Chairman-Turned-Crypto Advisor Defends Move to Private Sector

Clayton told Blockworks that he hadn’t expected to be involved in companies in the digital asset space when he left his government position in December 2020

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Policy

Gensler Says Centralized Regulation is Path for Crypto

Gensler joined former SEC chair and current senior policy advisor at Sullivan & Cromwell Jay Clayton at the Digital Asset Compliance & Market Integrity Summit in New York Wednesday to discuss regulatory oversight of crypto

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Weekly Roundup: Binance, OnlyFans and Jay Clayton

Get your macro fix with Blockworks’ own Mike Ippolito and Tyler Neville.

by Liz Coyne /
FinancePolicy

Former SEC Chairman Jay Clayton Joins Crypto Platform Fireblocks

In an interview with Blockworks, Clayton said that the government will have to look at the function that crypto-assets are providing and “they will be regulated in the same way as the incumbent assets that serve a similar function are.” 

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

