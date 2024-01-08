Jay Clayton
Jay Clayton rebuffed spot bitcoin ETFs during his term, but he thinks the SEC is ready to give the green light
Maybe the crypto industry should pay for its own regulatory agency, former regulators argue
Former SEC Chair Jay Clayton says even “broad victories” in litigation for regulators “won’t resolve key issues”
Clayton appeared to slam government agencies, not naming the SEC, for going forward with cases they think they’re going to lose
Jay Clayton said cryptocurrencies’ ability to eliminate friction in the global system will be hard to resist.
Clayton told Blockworks that he hadn’t expected to be involved in companies in the digital asset space when he left his government position in December 2020
Gensler joined former SEC chair and current senior policy advisor at Sullivan & Cromwell Jay Clayton at the Digital Asset Compliance & Market Integrity Summit in New York Wednesday to discuss regulatory oversight of crypto
In an interview with Blockworks, Clayton said that the government will have to look at the function that crypto-assets are providing and “they will be regulated in the same way as the incumbent assets that serve a similar function are.”