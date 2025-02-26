Kirsten Gillibrand

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Stablecoin legislation may be on shaky ground 

When it comes to the specifics of draft bills, the industry isn’t on the same page

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Tuberville bill would block Chinese ownership of US crypto companies

The bill could be slipped into the US Farm Bill up to be renewed in September 2023, Sen. Tommy Tuberville said

by James Cirrone /
Policy

Crypto Bills Didn’t Die Last Session: Lawmakers Plot Reintroductions

Several crypto bills that never made it out of committee last session are making their second run at becoming law this year

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Gillibrand, Lummis Plan Revamped Crypto Bill for April

The revised version is going to be more detailed when it comes to defining tokens, Sen. Gillibrand said

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Survey: 37% of Voters Considering Candidates’ Crypto Positions

Roughly 80% of respondents say crypto regulations should be clearer, including 88% of Democrats and 77% of Republicans

by Ben Strack /
PolicySponsored

Can Nations Agree on Crypto Regulation?

“A well-considered initial framework from renowned regulators will lend credibility to crypto,” LMAX CEO said

by Brian Nibley /
Policy

New Crypto Bill Suggests Unrealized Staking Gains Should Not Be Taxed

As US law currently stands, stakers and miners are required to pay taxes on rewards such as income, regardless of if the tokens were sold or traded

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

New Crypto Bill Suggests Some DAOs Be Taxed Like Businesses

The bill specifies that DAOs are by default classified as a business entity, meaning that these community-led groups can expect to pay up on tax day

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Bipartisan Crypto Bill To Hit Congress Within Weeks

Senators Lummis and Gillibrand are out to prove bipartisan digital asset policy is still possible in Washington

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPolicy

Senators Warren, Lummis Divided on Digital Asset Value, Agree on Regulation

Bitcoin will eventually become a viable currency, according to Lummis

by Casey Wagner /

