Kirsten Gillibrand
When it comes to the specifics of draft bills, the industry isn’t on the same page
The bill could be slipped into the US Farm Bill up to be renewed in September 2023, Sen. Tommy Tuberville said
Several crypto bills that never made it out of committee last session are making their second run at becoming law this year
The revised version is going to be more detailed when it comes to defining tokens, Sen. Gillibrand said
Roughly 80% of respondents say crypto regulations should be clearer, including 88% of Democrats and 77% of Republicans
PolicySponsored
“A well-considered initial framework from renowned regulators will lend credibility to crypto,” LMAX CEO said
As US law currently stands, stakers and miners are required to pay taxes on rewards such as income, regardless of if the tokens were sold or traded
The bill specifies that DAOs are by default classified as a business entity, meaning that these community-led groups can expect to pay up on tax day
Senators Lummis and Gillibrand are out to prove bipartisan digital asset policy is still possible in Washington
Bitcoin will eventually become a viable currency, according to Lummis