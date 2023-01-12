Kyle Roche

Markets

Ava Labs Partnership With Amazon Cloud Triggers AVAX Rally

Amazon Web Services customers will be able to spin up Avalanche blockchain nodes to help support dapp development

by Shalini Nagarajan&David Canellis /
Markets

Ousted Crypto Lawyer Opens New Firm After Ava Labs Scandal

Court documents show Kyle Roche intends to continue operating as a lawyer in the crypto space following the Ava Labs scandal

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Law Firm Drops Kyle Roche Following Ava Labs Exposé Fallout

Roche Freedman has rebranded almost two months after allegations of a pay-for-play deal with Ava Labs first surfaced

by Shalini Nagarajan /
MarketsPolicy

Roche Freedman Defends Bitfinex, Tether Market Manipulation Suit

Tether and Bitfinex have demanded embattled law firm Roche Freedman be removed from their case entirely

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Kyle Roche Moves To Withdraw From Multiple Lawsuits

Ava Labs’ CEO denied relationship with Roche is anything out of the ordinary, despite leaked video

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

No Secret Pact to Sue AVAX Rivals, Lawyer Lied to Impress: CEO

“Neither I, nor anyone else at Ava Labs ever directed Roche in his selection of cases,” said CEO Emin Gün Sirer in a statement

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Ava Labs CEO Rejects Report Alleging Conspiracy with Law Firm

UPDATED: New website Cryptoleaks published a series of videos showing lawyer Kyle Roche discussing a pact with Ava Labs which Roche denies exists

by Shalini Nagarajan /

