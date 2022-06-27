latest
Alok Tayi joins Santiago Santos to discuss how Vibe Bio is leveraging crypto to fund research and development for rare diseases
Josh Rosenthal joins Jason to discuss the parallels between the Renaissance and today’s crypto movement
Haseeb Qureshi and Tom Schmidt join Jason to discuss the state of the market and debate crypto’s next narrative
Qiao Wang and Imran Khan join Jason to discuss how to build a successful Web3 product
Joe Lallouz discusses Coinbase Cloud, staking markets and the future of Web3 infrastructure.
Olaf Carlson-Wee discusses the market crash, what’s next and his crypto investment thesis
Jordi Alexander and Mika Honkasalo discuss the UST meltdown and the future of decentralized stablecoins.
Framework’s co-founders discuss L2 scaling, liquid staking and predictions for 2030
Jason and Santi discuss how to survive a bear market, DAO legal battles and Yuga’s land sale
Jeff Dorman discusses valuation fundamentals, equity tokenization and the future of crypto.
Empire’s weekly roundup on Optimism’s airdrop, algo stablecoins, the BAYC hack and more
Kieran Warwick dives into Illuvium, the first AAA game in Web3
42 Macro’s founder, Darius Dale, uses his GRID framework to discuss warning and risk signals brewing in markets
Travis Kling dives into the implications of the ETH 2.0 merge and why ETH is prime for institutional capital
Bryan Pellegrino discusses the hows and whys of LayerZero, Stargate and a cross-chain future
Blockdaemon CEO has never been more optimistic on the future of crypto than right now
Jarrod Dicker joins to explain how Web3 expands the horizons for media, entertainment and talent
Illia believes NEAR’s culture, simplicity and dynamic scalability will bring the next billion users to crypto
Jay Clayton joins Jason and Santiago to discuss regulatory threats to crypto and the implications of Biden’s executive order
Li Jin and Jesse Walden join Jason and Santiago to discuss what the creator and ownership economy is and how they are involved in Web3.
Jason Yanowitz and Santiago Roel Santos discuss the latest in crypto news, from wallet hacks to BTC-backed mortgages.
Gabby Dizon and Felix Sim dive deep into play-to-earn gaming, guilds and crypto-gaming infrastructure
Gmoney joins Jason and Santiago to discuss intellectual property, NFTs and YugaLabs’ CryptoPunks acquisition
Neil Howe explains the cyclical nature of history and what those cycles tell us about America’s next rendezvous with destiny