Digital asset firms face potential new regulatory landscape under Treasury’s proposed authority expansion
As of Wednesday, the US government had seized Sinbad’s website
The stolen funds are said to derive from several hacks this year, including $60 million from Alphapo and $37 million from CoinsPaid
The US Treasury has previously sanctioned Lazarus Group, wallet addresses and two Chinese nationals
The notorious cybercrime group used Ethereum-based Railgun to anonymize their movements, but exchanges froze some assets
In its first sanction against a crypto mixing service, the Treasury targets Blender.io, which it says was used in the Ronin Network breach
Hacker collectives Lazarus Group and APT38 ar responsible for the theft, the FBI said
Hackers stole $625 million last month from the Ronin Network, a sidechain used for play-to-earn game Axie Infinity