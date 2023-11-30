lazarus group

Policy

Treasury’s Wally Adeyemo: My agency needs more power to regulate crypto 

Digital asset firms face potential new regulatory landscape under Treasury’s proposed authority expansion

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Treasury sanctions crypto mixer Sinbad after money laundering accusations

As of Wednesday, the US government had seized Sinbad’s website

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

FBI flags imminent sale of $40M in stolen crypto funds linked to North Korea

The stolen funds are said to derive from several hacks this year, including $60 million from Alphapo and $37 million from CoinsPaid

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

US Treasury Sanctions 3 Lazarus Group Members

The US Treasury has previously sanctioned Lazarus Group, wallet addresses and two Chinese nationals

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

North Korea’s Lazarus Hackers Try to Exfiltrate Harmony Funds

The notorious cybercrime group used Ethereum-based Railgun to anonymize their movements, but exchanges froze some assets

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

US Treasury Sanctions First Crypto Mixing Service Following Record Hack

In its first sanction against a crypto mixing service, the Treasury targets Blender.io, which it says was used in the Ronin Network breach

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPolicy

North Korean Hackers Responsible for Last Month’s Ronin Theft, FBI Confirms

Hacker collectives Lazarus Group and APT38 ar responsible for the theft, the FBI said

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Treasury Sanctions North Korean Hacker Group, Confirms Ties to $625M Theft

Hackers stole $625 million last month from the Ronin Network, a sidechain used for play-to-earn game Axie Infinity

by Casey Wagner /

