article-image

Policy

Hester Peirce: SEC case against LBRY ‘unsettled me’

The lawsuit “illustrates the arbitrariness and real-life consequences of the commission’s misguided enforcement-driven approach to crypto,” Peirce says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

LBRY ends operations, cites feud with SEC and mounting debt

LBRY was targeted by the SEC over the issuance of its native token more than two years ago

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

DeFi

LBRY files notice of appeal against court July decision that buckled the project

The appeal is a change of pace for embattled developers, who had previously signaled an intent to wind down operations in July

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

DeFi

SEC Lowers LBRY Fine Significantly Due to ‘Near-Defunct’ Status

SEC revises LBRY’s fine due to the startup’s lack of funds and withdraws disgorgement requests

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

Impermissibly Tainted? Gensler’s Own Words Could Bar Him From Crypto Securities Actions

Ripple and LBRY say Gensler’s comments show prejudgement in dealing with crypto cases

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

LBRY vs. SEC: ‘Secondary Sales Aren’t Securities’ May Be Good News for Ripple

The LBRY case continues to shed light on how courts may swing for Ripple over the SEC’s XRP lawsuit

by Casey Wagner /

