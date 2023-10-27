LBRY
The lawsuit “illustrates the arbitrariness and real-life consequences of the commission’s misguided enforcement-driven approach to crypto,” Peirce says
by Ben Strack /
LBRY was targeted by the SEC over the issuance of its native token more than two years ago
The appeal is a change of pace for embattled developers, who had previously signaled an intent to wind down operations in July
SEC revises LBRY’s fine due to the startup’s lack of funds and withdraws disgorgement requests
by Shalini Nagarajan /
Ripple and LBRY say Gensler’s comments show prejudgement in dealing with crypto cases
The LBRY case continues to shed light on how courts may swing for Ripple over the SEC’s XRP lawsuit