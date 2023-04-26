LedgerX

Business

FTX To Sell Crypto Derivatives Platform LedgerX for $50M

FTX had offered crypto derivatives to US traders via LedgerX since 2021, about a year before Sam Bankman-Fried went bust

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Kraken Steps Away from Signature Bank Due to Transfer Limitations

Last month, Signature banned SWIFT transactions less than $100,000

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

LedgerX Ditches Silvergate as Analysts Downgrade Stock Price

Silvergate’s share price “moved in line” with bitcoin’s performance for “most of 2021-22,” according to Kaiko analysts

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

FTX Faces Uphill Task To Sell LedgerX, Other Businesses

FTX has failed to provide complete financial disclosures regarding the entities it intends to sell, a US bankruptcy trustee said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
FinanceMarkets

Coinbase Acquires Regulated Futures Exchange to Expand Derivatives Offerings

Coinbase is purchasing CFTC-regulated derivatives exchange FairX for an undisclosed amount

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

FTX.US Brings Crypto Derivatives to Users with LedgerX Acquisition

Affiliate of Hong Kong-based company looks to create products, boost relationship with CFTC through combination.

by Ben Strack /

