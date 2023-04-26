LedgerX
There are a total of 6 articles associated with LedgerX.
FTX had offered crypto derivatives to US traders via LedgerX since 2021, about a year before Sam Bankman-Fried went bust
Last month, Signature banned SWIFT transactions less than $100,000
Silvergate’s share price “moved in line” with bitcoin’s performance for “most of 2021-22,” according to Kaiko analysts
FTX has failed to provide complete financial disclosures regarding the entities it intends to sell, a US bankruptcy trustee said
Coinbase is purchasing CFTC-regulated derivatives exchange FairX for an undisclosed amount
Affiliate of Hong Kong-based company looks to create products, boost relationship with CFTC through combination.
by Ben Strack /