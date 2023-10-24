liquidation

There are a total of 5 articles associated with liquidation.
Markets

$325 million in shorts liquidated amid crypto-wide market rally

A sector-wide rally has pushed prices higher across the board, liquidating traders betting on a pullback

by Andrew Thurman /
Markets

$120 million in shorts liquidated following Grayscale ruling

Derivatives trailers took a wash on a sudden influx of volatility following the Grayscale ruling

by Andrew Thurman /
Business

Venus liquidates additional $30M of notorious lending position

A whitelisted core BNB team address has topped up another $30m to liquidate a notorious position

by Andrew Thurman /
Business

DeFi on the brink of second bailout as Venus liquidates $30M

BSC’s Venus Protocol is the latest DeFi platform to take extraordinary measures to prevent systemic risk

by Andrew Thurman /
DeFiPolicy

Q&A: Crypto Lawyers Talk 3AC Liquidation, ‘Code Is Law’

Blockworks interviewed three prominent crypto lawyers for their take on the industry’s future

by Jack Kubinec /

