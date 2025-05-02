lobbying
There are a total of 6 articles associated with lobbying.
A newly submitted SEC pilot proposal aims to tokenize US equities
by Jeff Albus /
UK finance lobby groups caution on risks of crypto regulation after UK government sought feedback on proposals
The crypto lobby group said it’s investigating allegations of de-banking that might have improperly led to the collapse of Signature, Silicon Valley and Silvergate
Some set to continue lobbying push in hopes of spurring a breakout year for crypto regulation, while others could pull back
Riot Platforms, a16z, Tether and Bakkt also add lobbyists to help deal with the regulatory aftermath of an eventful 2022
US politicians on both sides of the aisle collectively received millions in dollars from fallen FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
by David Canellis /