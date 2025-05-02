lobbying

Lightspeed NewsletterPolicy

Project Open makes its case to the SEC

A newly submitted SEC pilot proposal aims to tokenize US equities

by Jeff Albus /
Policy

Finance Lobbyists Raise Red Flags on UK Crypto Policy

UK finance lobby groups caution on risks of crypto regulation after UK government sought feedback on proposals

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Blockchain Association Seeks Info on Regulators’ Crypto-Friendly Bank Crackdown

The crypto lobby group said it’s investigating allegations of de-banking that might have improperly led to the collapse of Signature, Silicon Valley and Silvergate

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Will Crypto Lobbying Spend Continue Big Growth In ‘Crucial’ Year?

Some set to continue lobbying push in hopes of spurring a breakout year for crypto regulation, while others could pull back

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Mike Pence’s Nephew Among Binance’s Newest Lobbyists

Riot Platforms, a16z, Tether and Bakkt also add lobbyists to help deal with the regulatory aftermath of an eventful 2022

by Ben Strack /
Policy

US Politicians Donate Bankman-Fried Cash to Charity

US politicians on both sides of the aisle collectively received millions in dollars from fallen FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried

by David Canellis /

