Recent announcements from segment players inform the various strategies behind spending capital
Such raises reflect mining firms capitalizing on growing bullish sentiment around bitcoin among institutional investors, says Nishant Sharma
MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor alluded to Marathon’s CEO during a X Spaces on Tuesday
The bitcoin miner now holds about 25,000 BTC — second only to MicroStrategy among corporate holders of the asset
Plus, Marathon Digital seems to be following in the footsteps of the world’s biggest bitcoin HODLer
Marathon Digital’s latest heating project in Finland part of broader vision to “drive the advancement of the digital asset compute industry,” CEO says
Biden’s team hasn’t yet been as responsive on this issue as the former president, Marathon Digital execs say
Marathon Digital’s May BTC production was 27% lower than the previous month — less of a dip than its biggest competitors
Industry players plot continued scale, revenue diversification and a focus on high-performance computing as part of long-term plays
Marathon Digital’s hash rate target of 50 EH/s by the end of 2025 may be achieved a year sooner than expected, CEO says
Miner stocks have historically underperformed bitcoin before the halving and outperformed the asset after the event, analysts note
Marathon Digital and Riot Platforms each have more than $1 billion in cash and BTC to deploy, while CleanSpark has said it could be “one of the most aggressive acquirers”
Industry giants Marathon Digital and Riot Platforms together have roughly $3 billion in combined cash and BTC on their balance sheets
The planned $87 million deal follows Marathon’s purchase of two mining facilities in January
The market is grappling with the impact of BTC price and hash rate on miner profitability about a month before the bitcoin halving, analyst says
Company execs say it plans to draw from its $1 billion in unrestricted cash and BTC to take advantage of opportunities around the bitcoin halving
The company has started building a sidechain focused on issuing and trading tokenized real-world assets
The mining segment has healthy buyers likely to be “very inquisitive and active” around the halving, crypto advisory firm partner says
Investors are waiting to see what central bankers have to say about a remarkable strong labor market and sticky inflation
Bitcoin miners can incentivize the buildout of the continent’s power sources by serving as the customers of such projects, Marathon Digital exec says
Winter storms contribute to month-over-month declines in BTC production as the bitcoin halving approaches
The company is set to pay roughly $13.6 million to its competitor for terminating Hut 8’s property management agreement at the properties
Cincinnati-based GRIID Infrastructure made its debut on the Nasdaq Monday after publicly listing in Canada earlier this month
The company’s December total surpasses the previous public miner high set by Core Scientific in 2023, BlocksBridge Consulting founder says