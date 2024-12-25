Marathon Digital

There are a total of 68 articles associated with Marathon Digital.
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

BTC miners spend differently — here’s why 

Recent announcements from segment players inform the various strategies behind spending capital

by Ben Strack /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

A crypto stock check-in as miner raises continue 

Such raises reflect mining firms capitalizing on growing bullish sentiment around bitcoin among institutional investors, says Nishant Sharma

by Ben Strack /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Marathon, others set to keep up BTC buying momentum

MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor alluded to Marathon’s CEO during a X Spaces on Tuesday

by Ben Strack /
Business

Marathon Digital snags more BTC after shift to ‘full HODL approach’ 

The bitcoin miner now holds about 25,000 BTC — second only to MicroStrategy among corporate holders of the asset

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Price predictions proliferate after volatile week

Plus, Marathon Digital seems to be following in the footsteps of the world’s biggest bitcoin HODLer

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Business

Bitcoin mining giant pushes into Europe as rivals build out in US

Marathon Digital’s latest heating project in Finland part of broader vision to “drive the advancement of the digital asset compute industry,” CEO says

by Ben Strack /
Analysis

On the Margin Newsletter: Inside Trump’s ‘monumental’ meeting with BTC miners

Biden’s team hasn’t yet been as responsive on this issue as the former president, Marathon Digital execs say

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Business

In the first full month after halving, who mined the most BTC?

Marathon Digital’s May BTC production was 27% lower than the previous month — less of a dip than its biggest competitors

by Ben Strack /
Business

Rival miners Marathon, Core Scientific each think they have an edge over peers

Industry players plot continued scale, revenue diversification and a focus on high-performance computing as part of long-term plays

by Ben Strack /
Business

A bitcoin mining giant is ahead of schedule on its post-halving expansion

Marathon Digital’s hash rate target of 50 EH/s by the end of 2025 may be achieved a year sooner than expected, CEO says

by Ben Strack /
Markets

How the Bitcoin halving could impact ailing mining stocks

Miner stocks have historically underperformed bitcoin before the halving and outperformed the asset after the event, analysts note

by Ben Strack /
Business

Buyers and sellers: How bitcoin miners are thinking about post-halving M&A

Marathon Digital and Riot Platforms each have more than $1 billion in cash and BTC to deploy, while CleanSpark has said it could be “one of the most aggressive acquirers”

by Ben Strack /
Education

Miners keep adding to BTC stockpiles in homestretch before halving

Industry giants Marathon Digital and Riot Platforms together have roughly $3 billion in combined cash and BTC on their balance sheets

by Ben Strack /
Business

Mining giant Marathon set to buy another site just weeks ahead of bitcoin halving 

The planned $87 million deal follows Marathon’s purchase of two mining facilities in January

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Why most bitcoin mining stocks are down amid a persistent crypto rally

The market is grappling with the impact of BTC price and hash rate on miner profitability about a month before the bitcoin halving, analyst says

by Ben Strack /
Business

Marathon Digital ready to deploy ‘dry powder’ in push to double hash rate

Company execs say it plans to draw from its $1 billion in unrestricted cash and BTC to take advantage of opportunities around the bitcoin halving

by Ben Strack /
Business

Marathon Digital unveils platform for developing bitcoin sidechains

The company has started building a sidechain focused on issuing and trading tokenized real-world assets

by Ben Strack /
Business

Bitcoin miner consolidation appears imminent as halving looms

The mining segment has healthy buyers likely to be “very inquisitive and active” around the halving, crypto advisory firm partner says

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Bitcoin loses 2% as investors cash in on Coinbase profits

Investors are waiting to see what central bankers have to say about a remarkable strong labor market and sticky inflation

by Casey Wagner /
Business

US bitcoin mining giant ‘looking at Africa’ amid expansion efforts

Bitcoin miners can incentivize the buildout of the continent’s power sources by serving as the customers of such projects, Marathon Digital exec says

by Ben Strack /
Business

Miners’ bitcoin production dipped in January amid energy curtailment

Winter storms contribute to month-over-month declines in BTC production as the bitcoin halving approaches

by Ben Strack /
Business

Marathon Digital to remove rival bitcoin miner Hut 8 from newly acquired sites

The company is set to pay roughly $13.6 million to its competitor for terminating Hut 8’s property management agreement at the properties

by Ben Strack /
Business

Another bitcoin miner has gone public in the US

Cincinnati-based GRIID Infrastructure made its debut on the Nasdaq Monday after publicly listing in Canada earlier this month

by Ben Strack /
Business

Marathon’s monthly BTC production hits new peak, far ahead of competitors

The company’s December total surpasses the previous public miner high set by Core Scientific in 2023, BlocksBridge Consulting founder says

by Ben Strack /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.