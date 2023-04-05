Mark Lamb
There are a total of 5 articles associated with Mark Lamb.
CoinFLEX’s Mark Lamb has posted an open letter to Bitcoin Cash evangelist Roger Ver and Blockchain.com CEO Peter Smith after a yearlong feud
by Katherine Ross /
“We’ll do whatever it takes to get these funds back,” the company’s CEO said
“The debt is 100% related to his account,” CoinFLEX CEO Mark Lamb says
The token will have a 20% yield, and, if the full amount of $47 million is raised, all CoinFLEX users will be able to withdraw their funds in full
The CoinFLEX team is scheduled to make its next update on June 27, and it currently expects withdrawals to resume on June 30