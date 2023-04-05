Mark Lamb

There are a total of 5 articles associated with Mark Lamb.
article-image

People

CoinFLEX CEO Offers ‘Olive Branch’ to Roger Ver Over $84M Debt

CoinFLEX’s Mark Lamb has posted an open letter to Bitcoin Cash evangelist Roger Ver and Blockchain.com CEO Peter Smith after a yearlong feud

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Markets

CoinFLEX CEO Files Default Notice Against Bitcoiner Roger Ver

“We’ll do whatever it takes to get these funds back,” the company’s CEO said

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Markets

Troubled Exchange CoinFLEX Confirms Bitcoin.com’s Executive Chairman Owes It $47M

“The debt is 100% related to his account,” CoinFLEX CEO Mark Lamb says

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Markets

CoinFLEX Plans To Raise Missing Funds With New Token

The token will have a 20% yield, and, if the full amount of $47 million is raised, all CoinFLEX users will be able to withdraw their funds in full

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

CoinFLEX Halts Withdrawals, Citing ‘Uncertainty’ Around Unnamed Counterparty

The CoinFLEX team is scheduled to make its next update on June 27, and it currently expects withdrawals to resume on June 30

by Casey Wagner /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.