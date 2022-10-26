MAS
The central bank of Singapore is ready to receive commentary on its proposed crypto measures, which include strict rules on stablecoins
SBI Digital Markets joins a handful of firms offering institutional clients custody services for crypto securities across Singapore
The Monetary Authority of Singapore is “carefully considering” extra safeguards in the wake of multiple high-profile cryptocurrency blowups
Singapore’s central bank wants to tokenize securities as part of a new DeFi pilot led by JPMorgan, DBS and Marketnode
Funding will go toward scaling efforts and future product innovations that will attempt to bridge traditional and digital finance, ADDX said
Providers are now barred from promoting their services to the public except through their official social media accounts and websites.