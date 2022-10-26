MAS

There are a total of 6 articles associated with MAS.
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Singapore Central Bank Seeks Feedback on Crypto Leverage Ban

The central bank of Singapore is ready to receive commentary on its proposed crypto measures, which include strict rules on stablecoins

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Finance

SBI Group Crypto Arm Wins Singapore Securities License

SBI Digital Markets joins a handful of firms offering institutional clients custody services for crypto securities across Singapore

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Singapore Mulls Limits on Retail Traders, Leverage After Crypto Collapse

The Monetary Authority of Singapore is “carefully considering” extra safeguards in the wake of multiple high-profile cryptocurrency blowups

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

DeFiPolicy

Singapore Central Bank Ready To Try DeFi After Crypto Giants Leave for Dubai

Singapore’s central bank wants to tokenize securities as part of a new DeFi pilot led by JPMorgan, DBS and Marketnode

by David Canellis /
article-image

Markets

Blockchain-Based Securities Exchange ADDX Gets $58M to Scale Operations

Funding will go toward scaling efforts and future product innovations that will attempt to bridge traditional and digital finance, ADDX said

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

FinancePolicy

Singapore Issues Guidelines Targeting Crypto Promotions to General Public

Providers are now barred from promoting their services to the public except through their official social media accounts and websites.

by Sebastian Sinclair /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.