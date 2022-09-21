Messari

DeFi

Binance’s CZ Believes in a Decentralized Future

Although DeFi evolution could take several years, it will likely take over centralized exchanges in the future, the CEO said

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

The Graph Grants $12.5M in ‘First-Ever’ Effort To Drive Web3 Standards

Messari, which already has 20 subgraphs within the ecosystem to date, said it wants to add a further 200, focusing on Web3 protocols

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

As US Watchdogs Sink Teeth Into Crypto, Data Are Paramount for Fair Rulemaking

The crypto industry can use research and data to help educate regulators and promote fair policy, Chainalysis’ director of research said

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

LUNA Battles DOGE for Spot in Top 10; BTC Sells-off: Markets Wrap

LUNA battles DOGE for a spot in the top 10, BTC sells-off due to forced liquidations, Ethereum and Ronin dominate secondary NFT sales volume.

by Sam Martin /
Markets

Funds are Bullish on DOT; BTC Continues to Struggle: Markets Wrap

Digital asset funds are bullish on Polkadot (DOT) while BTC continues to consolidate below $60,000 despite inflation running hot

by Sam Martin /
Markets

MANA, SAND, AXS Explode on Facebook’s Meta News; ETH Beats ATH: Markets Wrap

MANA, SAND, and AXS rally on Facebook’s rebranding endorsing the metaverse, the market is torn on how to value the Ethereum network.

by Sam Martin /
Policy

Coinbase’s Choi: We Will Be Rolling Out a Regulatory Proposal

Coinbase COO Emilie Choi confirmed that the exchange will be rolling out a regulatory proposal, citing a need for clarity and fairness in the space.

by Casey Wagner /

