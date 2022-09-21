Messari
Although DeFi evolution could take several years, it will likely take over centralized exchanges in the future, the CEO said
Messari, which already has 20 subgraphs within the ecosystem to date, said it wants to add a further 200, focusing on Web3 protocols
The crypto industry can use research and data to help educate regulators and promote fair policy, Chainalysis’ director of research said
LUNA battles DOGE for a spot in the top 10, BTC sells-off due to forced liquidations, Ethereum and Ronin dominate secondary NFT sales volume.
Digital asset funds are bullish on Polkadot (DOT) while BTC continues to consolidate below $60,000 despite inflation running hot
MANA, SAND, and AXS rally on Facebook’s rebranding endorsing the metaverse, the market is torn on how to value the Ethereum network.
Coinbase COO Emilie Choi confirmed that the exchange will be rolling out a regulatory proposal, citing a need for clarity and fairness in the space.