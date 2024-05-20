Michael Sonnenshein

Business

Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein departs company

A Goldman Sachs alum will take over as CEO in August

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

GBTC Not Interested in Redemptions, but Considering Other Options

Potential tender offer would ease some investor concerns and could reduce GBTC discount, but not a full solution, analysts say

by Ben Strack /
FinancePolicy

Grayscale ‘Encouraged’ by SEC Rulings Ahead of Bitcoin ETF Decision

The regulator is set to rule on the digital currency asset manager’s proposal to convert its bitcoin trust to an ETF by July 6

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Grayscale CEO: Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval Is ‘The Next Natural Step’ for SEC

CEO Michael Sonnenshein again said the firm would consider suing the agency if it denies its proposed conversion of GBTC to an ETF

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

SEC Approves Bitcoin Futures ETF Filed Under the ’33 Act

Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein said the decision weakens the agency’s argument to deny spot bitcoin ETFs

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Grayscale Threatens Legal Action if SEC Rejects Bitcoin ETF Conversion Bid

The world’s largest digital currency asset manager first filed to convert its flagship trust into a spot bitcoin ETF almost a year ago

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

Grayscale’s Latest Fund Focuses on Smart Contract Platforms

The world’s largest digital currency asset manager introduced its 18th investment product

by Ben Strack /
MarketsWeb3

What Crypto-related ETFs Could Hit the US Market in 2022?

Breaking down the metaverse products and other strategies that are on deck amid the wait for a spot bitcoin fund

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Grayscale’s Michael Sonnenshein: A Bitcoin ETF Is What Investors Deserve

Morningstar analyst proposes redemption program for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust as it has traded at discount for much of 2021.

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Grayscale CEO: All Firm’s Products Could Convert to ETFs

Michael Sonnenshein reiterates its bitcoin trust should be allowed to convert at same time SEC approves futures-based ETFs.

by Ben Strack /

