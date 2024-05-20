Michael Sonnenshein
A Goldman Sachs alum will take over as CEO in August
Potential tender offer would ease some investor concerns and could reduce GBTC discount, but not a full solution, analysts say
The regulator is set to rule on the digital currency asset manager’s proposal to convert its bitcoin trust to an ETF by July 6
CEO Michael Sonnenshein again said the firm would consider suing the agency if it denies its proposed conversion of GBTC to an ETF
Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein said the decision weakens the agency’s argument to deny spot bitcoin ETFs
The world’s largest digital currency asset manager first filed to convert its flagship trust into a spot bitcoin ETF almost a year ago
The world’s largest digital currency asset manager introduced its 18th investment product
Breaking down the metaverse products and other strategies that are on deck amid the wait for a spot bitcoin fund
Morningstar analyst proposes redemption program for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust as it has traded at discount for much of 2021.
Michael Sonnenshein reiterates its bitcoin trust should be allowed to convert at same time SEC approves futures-based ETFs.