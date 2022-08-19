Mykhailo Fedorov
A breakdown of the costs shows unmanned aerial vehicles, computer hardware and armor vests attracted the majority of spending
The country initially announced an airdrop was “confirmed” for donors but canceled the plan 29 hours later
The novel crowdfunding and airdrop underscore potential for traditional organizations to bootstrap mainstream crypto adoption
The move comes as Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov urged cryptocurrency exchanges to block addresses belonging to Russian users
Binance: “We will not unilaterally freeze millions of accounts”
by Casey Wagner /