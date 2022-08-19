Mykhailo Fedorov

Markets

Ukraine Fund Spends $54M of Crypto Donations on Military Gear

A breakdown of the costs shows unmanned aerial vehicles, computer hardware and armor vests attracted the majority of spending

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

Ukraine Cancels Proposed Airdrop After Receiving Record Donations

The country initially announced an airdrop was “confirmed” for donors but canceled the plan 29 hours later

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
DeFiFinance

Ukraine Government Prepares First-of-its-kind Airdrop to Crypto Donors

The novel crowdfunding and airdrop underscore potential for traditional organizations to bootstrap mainstream crypto adoption

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
MarketsWeb3

Blockchain Gaming Giant Animoca Brands Halts Services to Russian Users

The move comes as Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov urged cryptocurrency exchanges to block addresses belonging to Russian users

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsPolicy

Crypto Exchanges Weigh Blocking Russian Accounts as Sanctions Intensify

Binance: “We will not unilaterally freeze millions of accounts”

by Casey Wagner /

