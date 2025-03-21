Mysten labs

The DropWeb3

Mysten Labs’ Walrus could reshape decentralized gaming and apps

The decentralized-storage alternative to AWS or IPFS will launch its mainnet March 27

by Kate Irwin /
Business

Crypto hiring: Former FTX exec Sina Nader joins Mysten Labs as head of strategy

Just last month, Sino Global hired Constance Wang, the former chief operating officer of FTX

by James Cirrone /
Business

Sui Blockchain Creator Inks Deal With F1’s Red Bull Racing Team

Working with the racing organization allows company to introduce Web3 technology capabilities to a new audience, exec says 

by Ben Strack /
Web3

Funding Wrap: Metaverse and Web3 Gaming Still Hits With VCs

Venture capitalists awarded $500 million in funding to crypto startups last week — more than half went to metaverse and Web3 gaming firms

by Bessie Liu /
Finance

Mysten Labs’ $300M Fundraise Values Business at More Than $2B

Capital from the Web3 infrastructure company’s FTX Ventures-led round will go toward scaling the Sui blockchain

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Startup From Ex-Meta Devs Seek $2B Valuation: Report

Web3 infrastructure-focused Mysten Labs is looking to raise $200 million in a Series B round led by FTX Ventures

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Mysten Labs Launches Blockchain Platform Sui

Company founded by ex-Facebook employees designs layer-1 to solve space’s “pain points”

by Ben Strack /

