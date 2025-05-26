New York City

There are a total of 6 articles associated with New York City.
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Eric Adams crypto summit features all-day open bar and BitLicense criticism

Crypto industry members and city officials gathered to talk about how the city can leverage crypto and blockchain technology

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Ripple Labs v. SEC jury trial is set for spring 2024

Ripple Labs et al and the SEC have until Dec. 4, 2023 to submit all pretrial filings, document exhibits, and motions to exclude evidence from the jury

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

People

NYC Mayor Adams deems bitcoin not a security in disclosure mishap

Mayor Eric Adams said he did not hold any crypto over $1,000 after saying he had converted his first three paychecks into the crypto

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

NYC Mayor Receives First Paycheck in Converted ETH, BTC

NYC Mayor Eric Adams pledged to accept pay in crypto, and tomorrow, he will

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

New York Mayor-Elect Gives City Token Seal of Approval

After MiamiCoin raked in over $21 million, New York City is hopping on the CityCoins trend.

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

DAS 2021: BNY Mellon’s Iskandar says Regulation Builds Trust

Greater regulatory oversight of digital assets will help to advance the asset class, experts insist.

by Casey Wagner /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.