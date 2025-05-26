New York City
Crypto industry members and city officials gathered to talk about how the city can leverage crypto and blockchain technology
Ripple Labs et al and the SEC have until Dec. 4, 2023 to submit all pretrial filings, document exhibits, and motions to exclude evidence from the jury
Mayor Eric Adams said he did not hold any crypto over $1,000 after saying he had converted his first three paychecks into the crypto
NYC Mayor Eric Adams pledged to accept pay in crypto, and tomorrow, he will
After MiamiCoin raked in over $21 million, New York City is hopping on the CityCoins trend.
Greater regulatory oversight of digital assets will help to advance the asset class, experts insist.