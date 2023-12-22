Poloniex

DeFi

The 5 biggest DeFi hacks of 2023

More than $1.3 billion has been lost to crypto hacks this year

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Poloniex wallets drained of as much as $100 million in crypto assets

The exchange’s major shareholder Justin Sun confirmed the “hack incident”

by Macauley Peterson /
Business

Poloniex Settles With OFAC for $7.6M Over Sanctions Violations

OFAC found that while Poloniex did not voluntarily disclose its apparent violations of sanctions programs, the infractions were not considered to be especially severe or harmful

by Sebastian Sinclair /
People

Justin Sun’s Plot to Divide Ethereum Off to Rocky Start

Controversial Tron founder Justin Sun has so far struggled to garner significant interest in his set of forked ether tokens

by Jack Kubinec /

