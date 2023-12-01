Richard Teng

There are a total of 5 articles associated with Richard Teng.
article-image

Opinion

The US watered down crypto when it ousted Binance’s Zhao — and that’s okay

Crypto as an “industry” could probably do without quite as many cults of personality

by David Canellis /
article-image

Policy

Binance’s Zhao ordered to stay in US for now

Federal judge puts pause on plan to allow Zhao to return to UAE prior to sentencing, court filing shows

by Ben Strack /
article-image

People

Changpeng Zhao names Richard Teng as new Binance CEO

Binance’s newest CEO has a history of holding regulatory positions

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Binance Asia Will End Service in Singapore

The exchange giant announced it will cease efforts to obtain its own license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, following an investment in a regulated exchange, and plans to shut down its Binance.sg service in February, 2022

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Markets

Binance Looks to Settle on Ireland as Global Headquarters

Binance has registered a new corporate entity, Binance Exchange (Ie), and seems to have abandoned plans to set up headquarters in Singapore.

by Sam Reynolds /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.