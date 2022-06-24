Ronin hack

Markets

Following Hack, Sky Mavis Reopening Ronin Bridge With Enhanced Security

The Axie Infinity developer had shut down the bridge after North Korea-linked hackers stole $625 million from the network in March

by Jack Kubinec /
Policy

US Treasury Sanctions First Crypto Mixing Service Following Record Hack

In its first sanction against a crypto mixing service, the Treasury targets Blender.io, which it says was used in the Ronin Network breach

by Casey Wagner /
DeFiMarkets

Large Institutional Transactions Push Total Value Locked in DeFi to $239B

The growth has come despite a series of high-profile hacks that resulted in the loss of hundreds of millions of dollars

by Casey Wagner /
DeFiMarkets

Tornado Cash Spins Up Sanctions-compliant Web Interface

The ether transaction privacy service made a bid to curtail the laundering of Ronin hack proceeds

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFiMarkets

The Purpose and Perils of Crypto Privacy Tools

Using mixers is becoming increasingly risky and not always effective for criminals, Chainalysis executive says

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Axie Infinity Developers ‘Made Some Trade-offs’ That Enabled $625M Ronin Breach

The game’s creator, Sky Mavis, has raised $150 million to reimburse users affected by the theft

by Morgan Chittum /

