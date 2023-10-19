Scaling Solutions

DeFi

Siloed systems could replace DeFi’s ‘Lego castles,’ Fiskante says

Blockchain competitors are “building their own little empires,” Fiskante says

by Darren Kleine /
Web3

Bitcoin Lightning Network is now supported by Binance

Adoption of Bitcoin’s leading scaling solution, Lightning Network, has steadily grown since 2020, with Binance now on board

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Opinion

Ethereum L2s Are a Bug Masquerading as a Feature

No one wants to spend their time and money building a temporary workaround — we need to actually fix Ethereum’s issues

by Andrew Levine /
Markets

BTC, ETH and LUNA Lead Rebound After Friday Omicron Sell-off: Markets Wrap

BTC, ETH and LUNA lead the rebound in digital assets after a large post Thanksgiving day sell-off induced by fears of a new Covid-19 variant.

by Sam Martin /
Markets

ETH/BTC on the Verge of Breaking Out; NFT Market May be Stagnating: Markets Wrap

BTC attempts to reverse bearish price action, Ethereum looks strong against Bitcoin, the number of NFTs sold on Opensea continues to decline.

by Sam Martin /

