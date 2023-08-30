SEBA

Policy

Swiss bank SEBA nears approval for Hong Kong crypto services

SEBA’s regional subsidiary expects to receive its full license in Hong Kong by end of year

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Robinhood Exec Jumps Ship to Digital Asset Platform

Polygon Labs adds a former Silvergate Bank board member as its first chief policy officer

by Ben Strack /
Business

Ex-JPMorgan Banker Hired as Swiss Crypto Bank’s APAC Head

Amy Yu previously worked in equity markets at UBS, Nomura and JPMorgan before joining the crypto industry in 2018

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Swiss Bank SEBA Now Custodies Blue-chip Ethereum NFTs

SEBA says it’s the first regulated bank to offer NFT custody

by Ornella Hernandez /
Finance

SEBA Bank Enables Ether Staking as Merge Nears

The Swiss-regulated crypto platform has implemented Ethereum staking services as the network’s most significant upgrade to date looms large

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Swiss Digital Asset Bank SEBA Raises $119M to Grow International and Institutional Adoption

The banking platform will use the additional capital to expand into new priority markets globally, including the Middle East, Guido Buehler, CEO of SEBA, told Blockworks in an email

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

Swiss Digital Asset Bank SEBA Launches Institutionally-Focused Crypto Yield Product

SEBA Earn will allow institutions to stake and earn yield on their digital assets.

by Sam Reynolds /

