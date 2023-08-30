SEBA
SEBA’s regional subsidiary expects to receive its full license in Hong Kong by end of year
Polygon Labs adds a former Silvergate Bank board member as its first chief policy officer
Amy Yu previously worked in equity markets at UBS, Nomura and JPMorgan before joining the crypto industry in 2018
SEBA says it’s the first regulated bank to offer NFT custody
The Swiss-regulated crypto platform has implemented Ethereum staking services as the network’s most significant upgrade to date looms large
The banking platform will use the additional capital to expand into new priority markets globally, including the Middle East, Guido Buehler, CEO of SEBA, told Blockworks in an email
SEBA Earn will allow institutions to stake and earn yield on their digital assets.